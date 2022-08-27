ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2

By Adam Brown
 5 days ago

Middle Tennessee high school football week two is in the books. Here’s a look at the final scores from around the Mid-state.

Scores are from TSSAA.

Cheatham

Harpeth 40 at Cheatham Co. 0 (Thu)

Sycamore 7 at Hunters Lane 33 (Thu)

Davidson

Cane Ridge 61 at Antioch 6

Glencliff 4 at Whites Creek 30

Station Camp 45 at Hillsboro 23

Hillwood 14 at McGavock 47

Sycamore 7 at Hunters Lane 33

John Overton 47 at Stratford 0

RePublic 6 at Maplewood 46

CPA 17 at Brentwood Academy 28

Pearl Cohn 6 at MBA 49

Brentwood 7 at Father Ryan 10

Silverdale 0 at FRA 35

Baylor 35 at Ensworth 17

Dickson

Fairview 13 at Creek Wood 7

Dickson Co. 14 at Columbia 13 (Thu)

Maury

Dickson Co. 14 at Columbia 13 (Thu)

Scotts Hill 0 at Mt. Pleasant 43

Spring Hill 0 at Summit 35

Robertson

East Robertson 41 at White House Heritage 19

Clarksville 0 at Springfield 34

Jo Byrns 14 at McEwen 36

Greenbrier 18 at White House 20 (Thu)

Rutherford

Gallatin 33 at Blackman 42

Eagleville 34 at Houston Co. 8

LaVergne 6 at Siegel 14

Franklin Grace 35 at MTCS 15

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) 33 at Oakland 56

Riverdale 31 at Rossview 7

Smyrna 33 at Rockvale (Thu) 12

Sumner

Beech 26 at Henry Co. 21

Gallatin 33 at Blackman 42

South Warren, KY 22 at Hendersonville 28

Liberty Creek 14 at Portland 49 (Thu)

Station Camp 44 at Hillsboro 23

Westmoreland 15 at Macon Co. 20

Greenbrier 18 at White House 20 (Thu)

Pure Youth Alliance, TN 8 at Pope John Paul 34

Wilson

Wilson Central 3 at Lebanon 43

Watertown 28 at Gordonsville 13

Kenwood 0 at Green Hill 49

Williamson

CPA 17 at Brentwood Academy 28

BGA 3 at Ravenwood 56 (Thu)

Brentwood 7 at Father Ryan 10

Lincoln Co. 7 at Centennial 42

Fairview 13 at Creek Wood 7

Franklin 17 at Page 28

Franklin Grace 35 at MTCS 15

Trezevant 0 at Independence 34

Giles Co. 14 at Nolensville 21

Spring Hill 0 at Summit 35

The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

