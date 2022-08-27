Read full article on original website
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
City blames one woman for feeding mess
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
Dorothy Robbins newest Houston County registrar
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dorothy Robbins was sworn in as a member of the Houston County Board of Registrars on Monday. "I can't seem to find the words to fully express my gratitude to God for allowing me to serve," Robbins told friends who witnessed the occasion.
Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board
Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. City blames Wingfield for possible crimes in nutrition program.
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available.
News 4 launches new evening lineup
Dothan, AL – Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX). The biggest change will be an all-new show weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass called “News 4 at 6:30.” This fast-paced show in a convenient new time slot where no other local news options currently exist will be anchored by Taylor Pollock.
GOTN Preview: Slocomb Red Tops vs Geneva Panthers
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -- We preview the Red Tops and the Panthers for the Game of the Night as they battle it out in Slocomb for Week 2 of Friday Night Football.
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A multi-million dollar business will soon call Ozark home. On the morning of August 30, Ozark Dale County Economic Development announced the arrival of Ecore International. If you've ever been to a local gym for a workout, you've probably experienced Ecore International's product.
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
Supply chain issues delay opening of “Bridge Academy”
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Supply chain issues are taking a toll on several construction projects, one being Dale County's career tech school. "Bridge Academy" was planned to be ready in July, but that did not happen. Delayed arrival of materials has pushed back the academy's open date...
Wiregrass Wonders: Landmark Park
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - "Landmark Park is a 150-acre park and living history museum," said executive director Laura Stakelum. "We focus on our agricultural history and natural history of the Wiregrass area.". For over 40 years, Landmark Park has been educating the Wiregrass all about its agricultural...
Dothan sewer line rehabilitation work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another round of sewer work will be underway this week. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 29 through September 2, 2022, in the following areas:. • Choctaw Street. • Sioux Street. • Girard...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
Pet(s) of the Week: Bean and Sassy Pants, the Dynamic Duo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As if WTVY's Pet of the Week segment couldn't get any better, this week it's so nice because we got twice the adorableness!. Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter returned with us on Live at Lunch, and with her was a very dynamic duo of 3-month-old tabby kittens named Bean and Sassy Pants.
Investigation continues on missing Samson juvenile Brent Johnson
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - It's been six days since a Samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of a car in the Samson High School parking lot. Over the weekend, Samson Police said Johnson's phone remains inactive, meaning they can't...
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday's Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. "The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury, on Wednesday, convicted Kevin Saffold of conniving to scam an elderly woman who he convinced to purchase vehicles and obtain a credit card. Saffold, frequent police critic, accompanied the 79-year-old to a Dothan dealership twice in three days where she bought the...
New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. "Inflation has certainly...
