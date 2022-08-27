ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: Sousa is the Proven Southside Champion

FRAMINGHAM – Looking at the letters to the editor, Facebook likes and comments, photos of people campaigning for the state representative candidates, one thing is absolutely clear: where each candidate garners their supporters. Why are most of Priscila Sousa’s volunteers, supporters, donors and validators from the district, while most...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Truly Listens

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum

FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Framingham, MA
Government
Framingham, MA
Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
#Election Local#Democratic#The State House#Framingham 19 Worcester#Westboro
FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: Katherine Clark Champions the Ultimate Act of Inequity

FRAMINGHAM – What do you do when you are in deep trouble only weeks before a critically important. midterm election that will determine the future of our country? Do you pay attention to public sentiment about runaway, record inflation? Do you urge your party to adopt policies that will ease the pain at the gas pump or lower heating oil bills? Well, not if you are Katherine Clark. In that case, you champion a vote-buying scheme that absolves higher income households of their student debt in order to win back.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday

WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

