Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
Related
OPINION: Sousa is the Proven Southside Champion
FRAMINGHAM – Looking at the letters to the editor, Facebook likes and comments, photos of people campaigning for the state representative candidates, one thing is absolutely clear: where each candidate garners their supporters. Why are most of Priscila Sousa’s volunteers, supporters, donors and validators from the district, while most...
LETTER: Framingham State Representative Candidate Sousa Truly Listens
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to give my full throated endorsement to Priscila Sousa for state representative for the sixth district in Middlesex County. The creation of the majority-minority district was made to provide a first-time opportunity for the south side to have a voice in the state house, and a person who represents many of our struggles and shares our joys. I live on the south side in District 8, and without a doubt, Sousa is exactly that person. I love my neighbors and my neighborhood with my whole heart. We are eclectic, diverse, and unique from much of Framingham. She is one of us. It matters, and it matters deeply to those of us who live here.
Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum
FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LETTER: Hoops & Homework Chair Endorsing Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am endorsing Priscila because she has the power to listen to both sides of the aisle, while staying true to what she believes is right. It is the bipartisanship we need to see in Washington and locally, in order to make a brighter tomorrow for our youth.
LETTER: State Rep. Candidate Sousa Understands the ‘Struggles & Challenges’ of the 6th Middlesex District
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa is the best candidate for the new MA 6th Middlesex District. Besides being vibrant, hardworking, intelligent, and passionate, she knows what the South side is about. She understands the beauty and diversity of our residents and business and cultural offerings. I feel more importantly, she...
LETTER: Sousa Will ‘Represent South Framingham Well’ as State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila has always impressed me with how hard she works and how much she is willing to put herself out there. One of the first things Priscila said to me after her campaign kicked off was, “all I ask is that you hold me accountable.”. I...
PHOTOS: State-Wide Candidates Attend Framingham Democrats BBQ
FRAMINGHAM – Several state-wide candidates attended the Framingham Democratic Committee BBQ at the home of Framingham City Councilor Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee Clerk Valerie Ottaviani tonight, August 27. Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia was in attendance, along with Secretary of State William Galvin and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LETTER: Former Framingham School Social Worker Endorses Shepard For State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing to voice my wholehearted support of Margareth Shepard for the Sixth Middlesex State Representative seat. I have known Margareth for six years since meeting her at Democratic Town Committee meetings. There is a saying that integrity is what you do when no one is...
LETTER: Talk Show Host Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – An election is underway in Framingham. You can vote by absentee/mail-in ballot, early voting or on 9/6/22. Just make sure you vote for Margareth Shepard for State Representative. You may remember that when Margareth ran for Framingham City Council in 2017 Attorney General Maura Healy endorsed her....
OPINION: Katherine Clark Champions the Ultimate Act of Inequity
FRAMINGHAM – What do you do when you are in deep trouble only weeks before a critically important. midterm election that will determine the future of our country? Do you pay attention to public sentiment about runaway, record inflation? Do you urge your party to adopt policies that will ease the pain at the gas pump or lower heating oil bills? Well, not if you are Katherine Clark. In that case, you champion a vote-buying scheme that absolves higher income households of their student debt in order to win back.
LETTER: State Representative Candidate Shows ‘Disrespect For Proud Generation’
FRAMINGHAM – Ms Sousa is part of a cabal of oligarchs whose primary objective is to replace our culture with their personal fantasies. During her term of office she abetted and celebrated gross disrespect for a proud generation, now gone, that can no longer assert its history. I knew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Moore and State Rep. Candidate Donaghue Opening Joint Office Sunday
WESTBOROUGH – State Senator Michael Moore and 19th Worcester District state representative candidate Kate Donaghue are opening a joint headquarters HQ on Sunday, August 28. “We are excited to be sharing our office with State Senator Michael Moore’s campaign and both he and Kate will be here to welcome you. Come enjoy conversation with the candidates, their friends and supporters and enjoy light refreshments,” announced the Donaghue campaign in a press release.
Clean Water Action Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Clean Water Action, the third statewide environmental organization to endorse her candidacy for state representative. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Clean Water Action,” said Margareth Shepard. “The priorities of Clean Water Action are the same priorities of...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 1, 2022
1 The Framingham Public Library is celebrating going fine free today with a celebration with cake at both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe library branch. Click here for more details. 2. Today is the first day of school for kindergarten students in the Framingham Public School...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
1 Today is freshman orientation for Framingham High students today. Class schedules for Framingham High students came out yesterday. The first day of school for Framingham Public School students in grades 1-12 is Wednesday, August 31. 2. Framingham High announced a new traffic pattern for drop-off and pick-up on Monday.
Mayor Driscoll Earns Endorsement From Emily’s List For Massachusetts Lt. Governor
SALEM – Kim Driscoll today, August 26, announced the endorsement of EMILY’s List in her bid for Lieutenant Governor, a significant national endorsement over her Democratic rivals in the final stretch of the contested primary campaign. “EMILY’s List is thrilled to endorse Kim Driscoll for Massachusetts lieutenant governor,”...
UPDATED: Administration Scraps New Drop-Off & Pick-Up Plan For Brophy Parents
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools has decided not to move ahead with a new drop-off and pick-up plan for parents at Brophy Elementary School, which would have had cars drive through a walking and bicycle path into the Berkeley Road neighborhood. “After much discussion regarding the new arrival...
Joseph F. McCarthy, Jr., 80, Framingham Firefighter
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph F. McCarthy, Jr., 80, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Monday August 29, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Watertown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Sr. & Doris (Gildea) McCarthy. Jay was raised and educated in Watertown and was a graduate...
Framingham High Reminds Parents of Drop-off & Pick-Up Rules
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, August 31 is the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. This afternoon, August 29, Framingham High sent out a reminder to parents & students about drop-off and pick-up rules for the start and end of the school day. Last week, the high school...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0