ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Kennedy
WCBD Count on 2

Former Williamsburg County School District superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder dies, district said

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, the district said in an announcement Tuesday morning. Calling her a “legend in education,” the district, along with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced Dr. Wilder died early Tuesday morning but did not offer further details. “At […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Solicitors are questioning how a man with nearly 75 offenses is continuously bonding out of jail. A man, now identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt, who is accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase along the Carolina border, has a lengthy criminal record, according to public record. Godbolt’s record stretches over multiple different counties.
MARION COUNTY, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Dress Code needs to be changed in Horry County

The St James High School dress code should be changed. At St James High School we have a strict dress code. We can’t wear shorts unless it’s dollar bill length. I understand short shorts that are tight should not be acceptable. Some girls are also taller than other girls so it makes them look shorter and they get dress coded.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
MARION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Insurance Premiums#Cyber Insurance#Insurance Policies
WMBF

C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Ansley Elizabeth Nobles Birth

Coltin and Lindsey Nobles of Aynor are proud to announce the birth of their first child, Ansley Elizabeth Nobles. Ansley was born on August 1, 2022, at 11:01 p.m. at The Conway Medical Center in Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.
AYNOR, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in 2017 Killing

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Columbus County Superior Court for the murder trial of Corey Tshombe Hines, charged in the 2017 shooting death of Elliot Dew. Hines, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the case. Hines and Taquey Montez Newkirk, 31, were tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals after the death of Dew and the injury of Deron Dewitt Blanks.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy