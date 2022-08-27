Read full article on original website
‘Do your homework’: Market knowledge critical as Horry County sees 25% jump in home prices
HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — Homes in Horry County are part of the national housing market that overvalues homes by 25%, according to data from Moody Analytics and Fortune. The chief economist for Moody Analytics predicted that homes overvalued at 25% could see prices drop up to 15% in the future, but that’s not expected […]
WMBF
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
wpde.com
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
crbjbizwire.com
Brookgreen Gardens Announces Election of Two New Members to Board of Trustees
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – Brookgreen Gardens, a National Historic Landmark, is pleased to announce the election of two new members to the Board of Trustees. Joining the board are J. Matthew Brittain and Caroline Schmitt. “Brookgreen has been fortunate to have many people dedicated to its growth and development...
South Carolina Department of Transportation planning fix for crash-prone Myrtle Beach intersection
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has recognized the intersection of Highway 501 and Cannon Road as a dangerous one and has plans to redo the intersection to cut down on crashes. The plan is to build what’s known as a “reduced conflict intersection” — one that’s designed to reduce […]
Deputies: Psychiatric patient steals patrol vehicle in SC, leads chase into NC
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
Former Williamsburg County School District superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder dies, district said
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, the district said in an announcement Tuesday morning. Calling her a “legend in education,” the district, along with State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, announced Dr. Wilder died early Tuesday morning but did not offer further details. “At […]
WMBF
Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Solicitors are questioning how a man with nearly 75 offenses is continuously bonding out of jail. A man, now identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt, who is accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase along the Carolina border, has a lengthy criminal record, according to public record. Godbolt’s record stretches over multiple different counties.
sharkattackonline.com
Dress Code needs to be changed in Horry County
The St James High School dress code should be changed. At St James High School we have a strict dress code. We can’t wear shorts unless it’s dollar bill length. I understand short shorts that are tight should not be acceptable. Some girls are also taller than other girls so it makes them look shorter and they get dress coded.
WMBF
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
WMBF
C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
WMBF
Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
WMBF
Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report. WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday...
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
WMBF
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
myhorrynews.com
He was arrested during Myrtle Beach's Black Lives Matter protests. He went free Monday
A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct. Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Ansley Elizabeth Nobles Birth
Coltin and Lindsey Nobles of Aynor are proud to announce the birth of their first child, Ansley Elizabeth Nobles. Ansley was born on August 1, 2022, at 11:01 p.m. at The Conway Medical Center in Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long.
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in 2017 Killing
Jury selection begins Tuesday in Columbus County Superior Court for the murder trial of Corey Tshombe Hines, charged in the 2017 shooting death of Elliot Dew. Hines, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the case. Hines and Taquey Montez Newkirk, 31, were tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals after the death of Dew and the injury of Deron Dewitt Blanks.
