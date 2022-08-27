ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Framingham, MA
Food & Drinks
Framingham, MA
Lifestyle
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Jack (John Paul) Butterfield, 71

FRAMINGHAM – Jack (John Paul) Butterfield decided he’d had enough of cancer and left his broken body behind on August 22, 2022. He moved on to join our parents and brother, Jeff, in the next place. Jack loved his hometown of Ashland and always found his way back...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, 71

NATICK – Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, of Morgan Drive, Natick passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Yvonne was born on November 29, 1950 in Hong Kong to Suk Ying Chan (Lau) and Ying Cheung Chan. As one of the eldest in a family with 11 children,...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, Retired Head Nurse at Bethany Hospital, World War II Nurse

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Amedeo A. and Edna O. (Tedeschi) Barbadoro, and loving sister of the late Helen Brescia and Anne Duca. Sister Edna Marie is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: Sousa is the Proven Southside Champion

FRAMINGHAM – Looking at the letters to the editor, Facebook likes and comments, photos of people campaigning for the state representative candidates, one thing is absolutely clear: where each candidate garners their supporters. Why are most of Priscila Sousa’s volunteers, supporters, donors and validators from the district, while most...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Shepard is a ‘Ray of Hope For Framingham’

FRAMINGHAM – I strongly endorse and support Margareth Shepard for representative for the 6th Middlesex district. She is a ray of hope for Framingham and will be a wonderful addition to our legislative delegation to further advance all of our community’s priorities. Experience really matters in a job...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, Air Force Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, of Norton, formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Everett & Ruth Rudolph, and the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Carney) Rudolph.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Glorine (Taggett) Onorato, 90, Air Force Veteran

NATICK – Glorine M. (Taggett) Onorato of Natick, 90, passed away on August 16, 2022. Formerly of Millinocket, Maine. Born on June 21,1932 to the late Vera Gay (Lewis) and Claude Taggett. Devoted mother of Linda Onorato of Ft. Myers, FL, Suzanne Onorato-Fleury of Ashland, and the late Rocco Onorato Jr. Sister of David Kupps and the late Kathy Kupps. Affectionately known as “Grammy” to all who loved her, including her grandchildren Scott, Kevin, Daniel and Lindsey Fleury.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

