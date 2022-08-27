Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
Related
Transitional Framingham 11th Annual Garden Tour September 10
FRAMINGHAM – Transition Framingham will hold its annual free tour of home and community gardens to get inspiration, ideas and advice from local gardeners on Saturday, September 10. Attendees can do the entire tour or just a few gardens. This year participants are asked to preregister at this sign-up...
PHOTO GALLERY: 2nd Annual Framingham Gridiron Cornhole Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High gridiron club held its 2nd annual cornhole tournament at Framingham high over the weekend. The Saturday afternoon fundraiser attracted more than 2 dozen teams. The winners were Team Mamba Mentality with Samantha Correia & Colbey Santos. They were awarded $500 for the team. 2nd...
PHOTOS: Ashland’s Corner Spot Highlights Women-Owned Businesses
ASHLAND – Women-owned businesses were the focus on Saturday night at The Corner Spot in Ashland. Blush Bouquet was selling Ashland-themed, as well as Holliston & Hopkinton-themed items. They also had gorgeous bouquets of fresh flowers for sale. There were booths with jewelry and clothes. Attendees could purchase candles,...
Eleanor E. Torelli, 79, Massachusetts Unsung Heroine Recipient & Former Ashland Lions Club President
FRAMINGHAM – Eleanor E. Torelli, 79, of Framingham passed away Monday Aug. 29, 2022 with her family by her side. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Eleanor (Roverano) Geneseo. Ellie, an Ashland High School and Chandler School for Women Graduate, worked as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTO GALLERY: Final Framingham Community Corner of the Summer
FRAMINGHAM – Friday, August 26 was the final Community Corner of the summer. The 5th and final event was held at Arlington Street Playground in South Framingham on the border between District 8 & 9. New this year, the Community Corner, offered field games, arts and crafts, the bookmobile...
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Framingham Home With Pool Priced at $945,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Framingham home on a cul de sac with an in-ground pool. The 7 Surro Drive property is priced at $945,000. Built in 1970, the North Framingham home has 4,154 square feet of living space and...
Jack (John Paul) Butterfield, 71
FRAMINGHAM – Jack (John Paul) Butterfield decided he’d had enough of cancer and left his broken body behind on August 22, 2022. He moved on to join our parents and brother, Jeff, in the next place. Jack loved his hometown of Ashland and always found his way back...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
1 Today is freshman orientation for Framingham High students today. Class schedules for Framingham High students came out yesterday. The first day of school for Framingham Public School students in grades 1-12 is Wednesday, August 31. 2. Framingham High announced a new traffic pattern for drop-off and pick-up on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, 71
NATICK – Yvonne Ka Yuk (Chan) Mok, of Morgan Drive, Natick passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Yvonne was born on November 29, 1950 in Hong Kong to Suk Ying Chan (Lau) and Ying Cheung Chan. As one of the eldest in a family with 11 children,...
Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, Retired Head Nurse at Bethany Hospital, World War II Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Amedeo A. and Edna O. (Tedeschi) Barbadoro, and loving sister of the late Helen Brescia and Anne Duca. Sister Edna Marie is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.
OPINION: Sousa is the Proven Southside Champion
FRAMINGHAM – Looking at the letters to the editor, Facebook likes and comments, photos of people campaigning for the state representative candidates, one thing is absolutely clear: where each candidate garners their supporters. Why are most of Priscila Sousa’s volunteers, supporters, donors and validators from the district, while most...
Photo of the Day: Framingham FORCE Marks Opioid Overdose Awareness Day
FRAMINGHAM – Today, August 31 is International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. Framingham FORCE held a small ceremony tonight, August 31. The ceremony was held on the Framingham Centre Common, where almost 2,300 purple flags mark the deaths from opioids in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts last year. Framingham FORCE’s mission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angelina (LaPenta) Stefanini, 99, Face of Waverly Market
FRAMINGHAM – Angelina “Angie” (LaPenta) Stefanini , 99 of Framingham, died peacefully on August 25, 2022 at Bethany Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefanini who died in 1975. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary L....
2 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Framingham students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Elias Tsiantoulas & Sean Andrews to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Tsiantoulas has a primary major of Health...
Marvin L. Vestal, 87, Founder & CEO Virgin Instruments Corp.
FRAMINGHAM – Marvin L. Vestal, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Metrowest Hospital in Framingham. He was the husband of Christina H. Vestal. They shared more than 43 years together. Born in Pendleton, Indiana, he was the son of the late Grace Vestal Brown and...
LETTER: Shepard is a ‘Ray of Hope For Framingham’
FRAMINGHAM – I strongly endorse and support Margareth Shepard for representative for the 6th Middlesex district. She is a ray of hope for Framingham and will be a wonderful addition to our legislative delegation to further advance all of our community’s priorities. Experience really matters in a job...
Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, Air Force Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, of Norton, formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Everett & Ruth Rudolph, and the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Carney) Rudolph.
Glorine (Taggett) Onorato, 90, Air Force Veteran
NATICK – Glorine M. (Taggett) Onorato of Natick, 90, passed away on August 16, 2022. Formerly of Millinocket, Maine. Born on June 21,1932 to the late Vera Gay (Lewis) and Claude Taggett. Devoted mother of Linda Onorato of Ft. Myers, FL, Suzanne Onorato-Fleury of Ashland, and the late Rocco Onorato Jr. Sister of David Kupps and the late Kathy Kupps. Affectionately known as “Grammy” to all who loved her, including her grandchildren Scott, Kevin, Daniel and Lindsey Fleury.
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Mosquitoes From Natick; Spraying September 1
NATICK – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced today, August 31, that West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Natick. In 2021, 8,552 mosquito samples were tested for West Nile virus and 144 samples were positive. Natick had no WNV positive mosquito samples...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0