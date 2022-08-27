On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughters, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO