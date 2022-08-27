Read full article on original website
Filing Notices - Pawleys Creek Restaurants, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Pawleys Creek Restaurants, LLC a South Carolina limited liability company, d/b/a Get Carried Away intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license And/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 644 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC. 29464. . To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 16, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020092.
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations
GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
Summons - Jason Parker Hiott
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-10-02655 SUMMONS Sami McCann, PLAINTIFF, vs. Jason Parker Hiott, DEFENDANT. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the Plaintiff, Sami McCann, through its counsel, Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., at its office at Law Office of Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., LLC, 4 Carriage Lane, Suite 406, Charleston, South Carolina 29407 or Donald H. Howe, at its office at Law Office of Donald H. Howe, LLC, 818 Wappoo Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29407, within Thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint and Judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Respectfully Submitted, LAW OFFICE OF KENNETH G. GOODE, JR., LLC s/ Kenneth G. Goode, Jr. Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., Esquire 4 Carriage Lane, Suite 406 Charleston, South Carolina 29407 (843) 606-1910 F (843) 494-5553 kenny@kggjlaw.com LAW OFFICE OF DONALD HOWE, LLC s/ Donald H. Howe 818 Wappoo Road Charleston, South Carolina 29407 T (843) 225-2523 F (843) 225-2698 donaldhowelaw@gmail. com ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF Charleston, South Carolina August 30th, 2022 The complaint in this matter was filed in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas located at 100 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401 on June 13th, 2022 at 10:49 a.m. and then again along with the amended summons on August 30th, 2022 at 4:32 p.m. AD# 2020697.
Nucor spending $200M at Berkeley County steel plant to hedge against industrial gas costs
Nucor Corp. said Aug. 30 it will spend $200 million on an expansion of its Huger steel mill that will help shield the manufacturer from fluctuations in the price of industrial gases needed for its operations. The expansion, to be completed by the end of 2024, includes construction of an...
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance
Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
Public Auctions - auction 9/22, Simply Mac
Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Mount Pleasant located at 616 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2022-Sept-22 at 3:00 P.M Simply Mac, Samuel McDowell, # B105 content- electric scooters, tables, boxes Preston Scot Cash, # E015 content- Dressers, Clothes, toolboxes, etc Joseph Waldman, # J070 content-boxes, lamp, end table, etc This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD # 2018292.
Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape
Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals
Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 16-22
BANMILLER, Gerard Michael, 75, of Summerville died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. BENTON, Silas, 81, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston. COOPER, Kelli, 36, of Ridgeville died Aug. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. FEASTER, Michael...
