Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Pawleys Creek Restaurants, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Pawleys Creek Restaurants, LLC a South Carolina limited liability company, d/b/a Get Carried Away intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license And/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 644 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC. 29464. . To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 16, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020092.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
The Post and Courier

Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville

It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
RUSSELLVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations

GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - Jason Parker Hiott

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-10-02655 SUMMONS Sami McCann, PLAINTIFF, vs. Jason Parker Hiott, DEFENDANT. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the Plaintiff, Sami McCann, through its counsel, Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., at its office at Law Office of Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., LLC, 4 Carriage Lane, Suite 406, Charleston, South Carolina 29407 or Donald H. Howe, at its office at Law Office of Donald H. Howe, LLC, 818 Wappoo Road, Charleston, South Carolina 29407, within Thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint and Judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Respectfully Submitted, LAW OFFICE OF KENNETH G. GOODE, JR., LLC s/ Kenneth G. Goode, Jr. Kenneth G. Goode, Jr., Esquire 4 Carriage Lane, Suite 406 Charleston, South Carolina 29407 (843) 606-1910 F (843) 494-5553 kenny@kggjlaw.com LAW OFFICE OF DONALD HOWE, LLC s/ Donald H. Howe 818 Wappoo Road Charleston, South Carolina 29407 T (843) 225-2523 F (843) 225-2698 donaldhowelaw@gmail. com ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF Charleston, South Carolina August 30th, 2022 The complaint in this matter was filed in the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas located at 100 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401 on June 13th, 2022 at 10:49 a.m. and then again along with the amended summons on August 30th, 2022 at 4:32 p.m. AD# 2020697.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance

Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 9/22, Simply Mac

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Mount Pleasant located at 616 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2022-Sept-22 at 3:00 P.M Simply Mac, Samuel McDowell, # B105 content- electric scooters, tables, boxes Preston Scot Cash, # E015 content- Dressers, Clothes, toolboxes, etc Joseph Waldman, # J070 content-boxes, lamp, end table, etc This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD # 2018292.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals

Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 16-22

BANMILLER, Gerard Michael, 75, of Summerville died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. BENTON, Silas, 81, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston. COOPER, Kelli, 36, of Ridgeville died Aug. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. FEASTER, Michael...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

