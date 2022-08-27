Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
North Platte finishes 6th at the Pius Shootout
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Lincoln to compete in the Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course, hosted by the Lincoln Pius X Lady Thunderbolts. At the conclusion of the round, the Lady Bulldogs came in 6th in the field with a team score of 342. Below is the individual score of the Dawg’s starting lineup.
knopnews2.com
Sizzling in the sun Tuesday; Some thunderstorm chances possible Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a seasonable and nice Monday, the weather is going to be on the baking side Tuesday, but with a slight cooldown Wednesday with some thunderstorm chances. A pesky area of high pressure is our dominating weather player for our viewing area Tuesday and as...
knopnews2.com
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Walmart is now working with the area’s newest rancher-owned company, Sustainable Beef LLC. Announcing Wednesday, an agreement signed by Walmart, investing in a minority stake in the company. Walmart is reporting the equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality...
knopnews2.com
NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a social media post was brought to the attention of the North Platte Public School District by concerned parents, the NPPS is addressing the issue. In a statement released, Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent North Platte Public Schools, issued the following:. “North Platte Public Schools...
Comments / 1