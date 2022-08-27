Read full article on original website
Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt
August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
Adam Kinzinger warns that some Christians now 'equate Donald Trump with the person of Jesus Christ,' calls out pastors who support Trumpism
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some Christians in the US are equating Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. In an interview with MSNBC, he also criticized pastors who spread Trumpism from the pulpit. The GOP congressman also warned of political tribalism that has blurred voters' moral boundaries. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of...
Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God
CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it Again
The Dallas, Texas Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) headed into its third day, and the keynote speaker, Donald Trump, excited the attendees. Trump was clearly the favorite to run for the Republican seat for President in 2024.
Lawrence O'Donnell Says Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Puts Him In This Bad Place
The MSNBC host blasted the Republican senator for warning of riots if Trump is indicted over classified documents.
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Steve Bannon leans into Trump's call for a new election, floating the idea of reinstating Trump through a 'contingent election'
Trump ally Steve Bannon floated a bizarre plan to try to reinstate the former president. Bannon said he was "never giving up," suggesting the idea of a "contingent election." Trump this week demanded to be reinstated, or for a new election to be called "immediately." Steve Bannon, who served as...
Joe Concha on CNN firing Brian Stelter: He 'sealed his own fate'
Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued Brian Stelter's "hubris and sanctimony" were the self-inflicted cause of his termination from CNN on "Fox & Friends" Friday. JOE CONCHA: Well, we could see this firing coming from 10 miles away. Brian Stelter sealed his own fate when he, somehow thinking he was untouchable, attacked a very important person at Discovery with what one could only call hubris and sanctimony. And remember, Discovery is the company who took over CNN. Here's Stelter earlier this year: "The people who say the Zucker era, CNN, was lacking in real journalism clearly were not watching CNN directly. And yes, I'm including John Malone in this one." So who is John Malone? He's Discovery's largest shareholder and one of the most powerful people in Stelter's incoming orbit. And this media correspondent basically calls him a misinformed idiot in public while making the laughable claim that the Zucker era featured real journalism and not the hyper-partisan, patronizing, and, quite frankly, cheesy performance art that we witnessed from some CNN talent over the last seven years. And there's a reason why CNN overall has lost 75% of its audience since Joe Biden took office. Ted Koppel predicted this would happen. He said When Trump leaves the stage, your ratings are going to go in the toilet. And Stelter lectured Koppel, a real journalist, on why he was wrong. That wraps up basically everything I'm trying to say here.
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
Putin's propagandists are promoting Breitbart's Hunter Biden film, saying they hope it helps 'bring our beloved Trump back into power'
A right-wing film attacking Joe Biden and his son Hunter is getting attention on Kremlin TV. Numerous programs have broadcast the promotional trailer in its entirety, The Daily Beast reported. One host said she hopes the film will help in the US "to bring our beloved Trump back into power."
RNC national spokesman Paris Dennard 'no longer works' for party: Report
The national spokesman for the Republican Party no longer works for the Republican National Committee, a party official confirmed Friday.
'Threats against our democracy': White House names five MAGA Republicans
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized five Republicans by name as representatives of the "extreme wing" of the party who are attacking democracy.
Ex-Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt says the 2020 RNC fireworks display spelling 'Trump' near the Washington Monument was a 'brazen taking of our shared national heritage': book
Chris Stirewalt in his new book slammed the use of the White House during the 2020 RNC. Stirewalt said in the book that it was "un-American to use the people's house that way." He also wrote that partisans have allowed the country to become "a nation of moral imbeciles." The...
Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'
America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
Fox News
Gingrich on GOP's red wave, the IRS audit from hell and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that?… Continue reading…. FIVE THINGS – FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago: here are 5 things the redacted affidavit reveals… Continue reading…. NEWT GINGRICH – Media refuse to see Republican wave...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Trump should be treated like Clinton in 2016 and subject to 'lock him up' chants: Washington Post columnist
Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank suggested on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should be treated just like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was in 2016, adding that he should be the subject of "lock him up chants." Millbank described part of the 2016 election cycle but put it...
Trump shares Ray Epps conspiracy theory on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump has responded to the growing focus on a trove of sensitive documents the FBI removed from his Mar-a-Lago home by posting conspiracy theories on his Truth Social account. Mr Trump took to his Twitter clone social media platform — which has been barred from the Google Play store — on Tuesday morning, during which he posted references to QAnon and the Ray Epps conspiracy theory. The former president "ReTruthed" — retweeted, in Twitter terms — a post by a person named "scottolsen" who claimed that neither the former president nor his supporters wanted to storm...
MSNBC, CNN continue to give intelligence officials airtime despite credibility concerns on Trump, Hunter Biden
Left-leaning media networks CNN and MSNBC continue to give ample airtime to a number of current and former intelligence officials, despite concerns about their credibility following the Trump-Russia collusion investigation and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. On Monday, during an appearance on "Don Lemon Tonight," former Director of National Intelligence...
Trump-Endorsed Blake Masters Slyly Scrubs Election Fraud Lies From Website
After winning his primary with Trump's support, the Arizona Senate candidate removed language saying the 2020 election was stolen.
