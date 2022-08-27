ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fox News

Don Lemon rejects 'narrative' new CNN boss wants to shift network to political center with Charlamagne Tha God

CNN anchor Don Lemon dismissed the apparent mission of his new boss about shifting the staunchly liberal network towards the political center. Appearing on Friday's installment of Comedy Central's "Hell Of A Week," host Charlamagne Tha God asked Lemon about how new CNN CEO Chris Licht wants to end the "opinion-based partisan news" in favor of more balanced coverage.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
Fox News

Joe Concha on CNN firing Brian Stelter: He 'sealed his own fate'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued Brian Stelter's "hubris and sanctimony" were the self-inflicted cause of his termination from CNN on "Fox & Friends" Friday. JOE CONCHA: Well, we could see this firing coming from 10 miles away. Brian Stelter sealed his own fate when he, somehow thinking he was untouchable, attacked a very important person at Discovery with what one could only call hubris and sanctimony. And remember, Discovery is the company who took over CNN. Here's Stelter earlier this year: "The people who say the Zucker era, CNN, was lacking in real journalism clearly were not watching CNN directly. And yes, I'm including John Malone in this one." So who is John Malone? He's Discovery's largest shareholder and one of the most powerful people in Stelter's incoming orbit. And this media correspondent basically calls him a misinformed idiot in public while making the laughable claim that the Zucker era featured real journalism and not the hyper-partisan, patronizing, and, quite frankly, cheesy performance art that we witnessed from some CNN talent over the last seven years. And there's a reason why CNN overall has lost 75% of its audience since Joe Biden took office. Ted Koppel predicted this would happen. He said When Trump leaves the stage, your ratings are going to go in the toilet. And Stelter lectured Koppel, a real journalist, on why he was wrong. That wraps up basically everything I'm trying to say here.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Tim Scott#Sc#The South Carolina Lede#Republican
Fox News

Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'

America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Trump shares Ray Epps conspiracy theory on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump has responded to the growing focus on a trove of sensitive documents the FBI removed from his Mar-a-Lago home by posting conspiracy theories on his Truth Social account. Mr Trump took to his Twitter clone social media platform — which has been barred from the Google Play store — on Tuesday morning, during which he posted references to QAnon and the Ray Epps conspiracy theory. The former president "ReTruthed" — retweeted, in Twitter terms — a post by a person named "scottolsen" who claimed that neither the former president nor his supporters wanted to storm...
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN continue to give intelligence officials airtime despite credibility concerns on Trump, Hunter Biden

Left-leaning media networks CNN and MSNBC continue to give ample airtime to a number of current and former intelligence officials, despite concerns about their credibility following the Trump-Russia collusion investigation and the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. On Monday, during an appearance on "Don Lemon Tonight," former Director of National Intelligence...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy