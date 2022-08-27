Read full article on original website
New charter school set to change Horry County’s high school sports landscape
Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents. They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
Dr. Rose Wilder, Williamsburg Co. school superintendent, dies
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is remembering a woman it called a “legend in education.”. Dr. Rose Wilder died Tuesday morning, according to a statement released from the district. With her appointment as superintendent in Clarendon School District Two in 1994, Wilder became the first...
Anderson School District 5 Superintendent expresses frustration after student brings gun to school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The superintendent of Anderson School District 5, Tom Wilson, sent a letter to parents after a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested for bringing a gun to school. Ronald Coleman, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to...
Hillcrest High School student represents Team USA in international billiards tournament
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools senior is hoping to come out on top in an upcoming international tournament. You may be thinking, in what sport? Well, it's billiards. Most high school seniors are worried about getting through a normal day of class. However, for Hillcrest High School...
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
First day of school for students in western NC
FLETCHER, N.C. — Thousands of students in western North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday. Monday marked the first day of school for children in Buncombe, Henderson, Macon, Transylvania and McDowell counties. Buncombe County Schools is the largest public school system in western North Carolina. It's the 13th...
State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
Cheraw, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Aynor High School football team will have a game with Cheraw High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
Clemson Athletics launches new initiative, announces all its venues are sensory certified
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Athletics announced all of its venues are now sensory certified. Benjamin Houston, director of event operations with Clemson Athletics, said the department partnered with KultureCity. Clemson is the first collegiate program to have all of its venues sensory certified, according to Houston. "We thought if...
Georgetown murder suspect apprehended in Darlington Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday announced that a man wanted for murder out of Georgetown was located and taken into custody in Darlington County. Stevion Marsh was wanted for a fatal Tuesday morning shooting that left one person dead. The incident happened at...
Upstate superintendent calls out judges following a student's arrest in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate superintendent is blaming the judicial system after he said a student found with a gun at school was released on a personal recognizance bond. On Friday, a student at T.L. Hanna High School was arrested after he brought a gun to school, according...
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
Gyms across the country drop Rockstar Cheer branding following 'heinous allegations of harm to children'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Monday cheerleading and dance gyms across the country announced they're dropping their licensing agreements with Rockstar Cheer, according to a letter posted on Facebook. The nationally franchised gym was founded in Greenville in 2007 by Scott Foster. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster,...
Sheriff: Bullet that killed Upstate mother was fired intentionally, not a ricochet
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The bullet that killed a mother of nine in Gaffney did not ricochet during target practice as was first thought, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. The investigation showed the bullet was fired intentionally, he said. Deputies were called to a home on Songbird...
5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina
Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
HopeHealth celebrates National Health Center Week
HopeHealth celebrated National Health Center Week by hosting receptions at its Lake City and Hemingway locations. National Health Center Week is held every August to bring awareness to the importance of community health centers like HopeHealth. In Lake City, the legislative reception was well-attended by community leaders and elected officials...
