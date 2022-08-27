ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

New charter school set to change Horry County’s high school sports landscape

Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents. They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Rose Wilder, Williamsburg Co. school superintendent, dies

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is remembering a woman it called a “legend in education.”. Dr. Rose Wilder died Tuesday morning, according to a statement released from the district. With her appointment as superintendent in Clarendon School District Two in 1994, Wilder became the first...
KINGSTREE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Football
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Education
Florence, SC
Sports
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Duncan, SC
Florence, SC
Football
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
abccolumbia.com

Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

First day of school for students in western NC

FLETCHER, N.C. — Thousands of students in western North Carolina headed back to the classroom Monday. Monday marked the first day of school for children in Buncombe, Henderson, Macon, Transylvania and McDowell counties. Buncombe County Schools is the largest public school system in western North Carolina. It's the 13th...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#School Security#School Shootings#Columbine High School#School Safety#American Football#Highschoolsports#Byrnes High School Rebel#Signal Security
WYFF4.com

Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Georgetown murder suspect apprehended in Darlington Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday announced that a man wanted for murder out of Georgetown was located and taken into custody in Darlington County. Stevion Marsh was wanted for a fatal Tuesday morning shooting that left one person dead. The incident happened at...
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
CAMDEN, SC
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Florence, South Carolina

Containing over 90,000 acres of pristine and well looked after lands, South Carolina’s state park system is a very good one. Incorporated within a region that stretches from the imperious Blue Ridge Mountains, to the stunning coastline that accommodates the Atlantic ocean, their 47 state parks are truly magical.
FLORENCE, SC
Florence News Journal

HopeHealth celebrates National Health Center Week

HopeHealth celebrated National Health Center Week by hosting receptions at its Lake City and Hemingway locations. National Health Center Week is held every August to bring awareness to the importance of community health centers like HopeHealth. In Lake City, the legislative reception was well-attended by community leaders and elected officials...
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy