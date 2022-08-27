Erie Cathedral Prep football looks to learn from 47-14 loss to Akron Archbishop Hoban

"Our goal is to get better every single week.”

AKRON, Ohio – Erie Cathedral Prep football didn’t get the Mike Krahe era off to the start it would have hoped for on Friday night in a 47-14 season-opening loss to Akron Archbishop Hoban.

In Krahe’s first game as the head coach, the Ramblers showed resiliency early.

Hoban scored on its opening possession and then Cathedral Prep answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carter Barnes to DaMario Carter to tie the game at 7-7 less than halfway through the first quarter.

But after that, the mental mistakes cost the Ramblers.

Multiple times in the second quarter, Hoban pinned Cathedral Prep dep in its own end on kickoffs and the Knights took advantage defensively. The first time, it led to a blocked punt by Hoban which the Knights turned into points on the first play on offense.

And then the second time the Ramblers were pinned, Hoban intercepted a pass at the Cathedral Prep 20 that again turned into a Hoban touchdown just a few plays later.

But the Ramblers kept fighting.

In the final minutes of the first half, Cathedral Prep went on a drive and found itself inside the Hoban five-yard-line in the closing seconds. On fourth down, the Ramblers ran a play and Barnes tried to score on the ground. He would have had a first down, but time expired and the Hoban defense had held.

“It was one of those ones where we were trying to get a freeze call in there to get them to maybe jump offsides or reset and get a little bit closer,” Krahe said. “It was a bad decision on my part. I should have run out and called a timeout.”

The Ramblers once again fought through the adversity and came out strong to start the second half.

By speeding up the offense even more than normal, Cathedral Prep caught Hoban on its heels. The move worked, as the Ramblers needed just two plays to score on a 58-yard run by Suhtaun Lewis.

But once again, mental mistakes cost the Ramblers.

It looked like Cathedral Prep had stopped Hoban and would be getting the ball back trailing just 28-14 in the third quarter, but a personal foul penalty gave Hoban a first down and the Knights eventually scored to take a 35-14 lead.

“They come down the field, we get them to fourth and six and we make a bonehead play and give them a first down,” Krahe said. “Those are the things we can’t do is shoot ourselves in the foot and we have to execute better.”

Hoban then added two scores in the fourth quarter for the final margin, as Cathedral Prep was getting worn down by the Knights on both sides of the ball.

“I do think the fact that this was our first game, and this was their second did play a factor in it,” Krahe said. “I just think we needed to get our legs under us a little more. But in the end Ii think they just pushed us around up front, and it started to wear us down.”

Despite the loss, Krahe knows there are things the Ramblers can take from a game like Friday night as they look ahead to the rest of the season.

“Our kids played their tails off,” Krahe said. “We made a couple of mistakes. First game of the year, you are going to have some of those things. We just have to clean them up for next week.”

If the Ramblers listen to their first-year head coach and get the mistakes rectified, it will go a long way in what they want to accomplish the rest of the season.

“Our goal is to peak at the end of the year,” Krahe said. “Obviously, you want to win every game and you go in trying to win every game. Our goal is to get better every single week.”