Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Marshall and Longview set to square off in the Oldest Rivalry in East Texas
(KETK) — The Marshall Mavericks opened the season with an impressive performance and a big win over the Tyler Lions. Players credit a mentality change from new head coach Jack Alvarez. “Them knowing that if they didn’t give their best effort, I think they knew it would be a tough night for us. I think […]
KTRE
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
CBS19 Under the Lights Coach of the Week: Alan Metzel
GILMER, Texas — It was the most highly anticipated matchup in week one, the Gilmer Buckeyes versus the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Gilmer capitalized on turnovers, eventually stunning the Bulldogs, 51-27. “I did not expect the score to be that that big of a difference" Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. "But it had to do with the turnovers and credit to our defense, you know, picking up seven turnovers. That is just more than a coach could ever ask for.”
Ghosts Of Millard’s Crossing And A Murder Mystery Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
Halloween time in Deep East Texas is the perfect time to get out to Millard's Crossing for some spooky fun. They have two great events coming up right before Halloween. There is a full celebration of Halloween planned for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The Ghosts Of Millard's Crossing is from 10 am until 9 pm at Millard's Crossing located at 6020 North Street in Nacogdoches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
easttexasradio.com
One Killed In Ambulance Crash
An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitehouse ISD heightens security as high school football kicks off
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football season is officially here in East Texas and that means fans cheering in the stands under the "Friday Night Lights." With hundreds of fans expected to fill the stands, Whitehouse ISD is working closely with the Whitehouse Police Department to ensure folks are staying safe this season.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Casper and Duke up for adoption
TYLER, Texas (KETK) The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce two fur babies who are ready for their forever homes. Casper and Duke are part of the same litter born at the Shelter. Their mother came to the shelter as a result of an animal cruelty case. They are both 8-week-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Great Pyrenees mix.
We Love These Screenshots Taken From a 1982 Tyler, TX Brookshire’s Video
If you need a smile today, these photos from a video shot in 1982 for Brookshire's at a Tyler, Texas store may just what you're looking for. Sometimes, I really miss the 1980s. Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era. Maybe part of...
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a Sam’s Club gas station. Jefferson said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tatum, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daingerfield High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on August 30, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday
LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
KLTV
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 1