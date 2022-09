The second of three art sculptures was recently installed at the west end of the Downtown Plaza in Pascagoula. Named Hurri-Crane, it’s a bright yellow twisty metallic structure made from salvaged steel from Ingalls Shipyard. It references the swirling winds of a hurricane while echoing the spirals commonly found in Walter Anderson’s designs. Elements of it also pay tribute to the shipbuilding industry and the hands of the workers whose labor produced the metal’s shapes and patterns.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO