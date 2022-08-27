Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
Two suspects in custody following a car pursuit through Salt Lake County
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two people are in custody following a car pursuit through parts of Salt Lake County Tuesday night. Police say late Tuesday night a police officer in Millcreek spotted a stolen vehicle and began to follow it. The vehicle in question was a Ford F-350 truck pulling a cargo trailer.
kjzz.com
Owner films suspect attempting to flee police in stolen truck after it caught fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two men are in custody after a multi-agency police chase involving a stolen truck ended in South Jordan with a fiery crash -- and the owner of the truck was there to record the final moments of the incident. Authorities arrested Trent Kezior, 39,...
ksl.com
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
The Justice Files: Suspect in 40-year-cold case target of investigation Pt.2
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Two-years after Tina Gallegos was murdered, authorities questioned a suspect, but he was never arrested for the 1982 murder. Forty-years later, an investigator with the Weber County Attorney’s office said he still is a suspect in the unsolved murder. Gabrielle DiStefano was also murdered four days after Gallegos was […]
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
kjzz.com
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
kjzz.com
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
kjzz.com
Suspect in custody after shooting at Clearfield cemetery
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Clearfield Police arrested a suspect after a reported shooting at the city cemetery Wednesday night. 911 callers reported shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near 1200 South State Street, according to Clearfield Police. The witnesses heard yelling and possibly one person say to another 'get in...
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
KSLTV
Parked van under I-15 overpass investigated in SLC ‘suspicious situation’
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department wrapped up an investigation Monday evening of what it called “a suspicious situation” surrounding a van parked under the Interstate 15 overpass on 200 South. Police closed off several streets in the area for two hours while...
SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
kjzz.com
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
kjzz.com
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
KSLTV
Driver arrested after speeding, crashing into multiple things in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A driver was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI after police say the vehicle crashed into multiple things and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Sandy. The incident happened on 11100 South, near the railroad tracks at 300 East, at approximately 1 a.m.
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Two men, teenage girl arrested in connection to aggravated robbery at SLC hotel
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred early Sunday morning. At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from the victim who claimed two men assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car. The...
