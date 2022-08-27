ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

The Justice Files: Suspect in 40-year-cold case target of investigation Pt.2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Two-years after Tina Gallegos was murdered, authorities questioned a suspect, but he was never arrested for the 1982 murder. Forty-years later, an investigator with the Weber County Attorney’s office said he still is a suspect in the unsolved murder. Gabrielle DiStefano was also murdered four days after Gallegos was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
ABC4

Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Suspect in custody after shooting at Clearfield cemetery

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Clearfield Police arrested a suspect after a reported shooting at the city cemetery Wednesday night. 911 callers reported shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near 1200 South State Street, according to Clearfield Police. The witnesses heard yelling and possibly one person say to another 'get in...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

