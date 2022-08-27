ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

eatitandlikeit.com

Downtown Savannah’s Cuban Window Returns

The hues of pink are a little deeper. The space to walk for seating is a smidge wider. It’s been cleaned up quite a bit. Beyond that, they will tell you that Savannah’s brand new Cuban Window is exactly the same. Who are they?. Erik Kinzie and Greg...
SAVANNAH, GA
workboat.com

Port of Savannah’s intermodal business to get boost with new cranes

Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CP&A) has completed procurement and design review services related to 10 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, manufactured by Konecranes, for Georgia Ports Authority’s (GPA) Mason Mega Rail project in Savannah. The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal was already the southeast’s busiest intermodal gateway, but...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah chef to develop first-class menus on Delta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First class Delta passengers departing from Atlanta will be treated to the flavors of Savannah as the airline announced today that they had selected Chef Mashama Bailey to develop menus for meals served in first class. Chef Bailey is the  winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding American Chef” award […]
SAVANNAH, GA
California, MO
Sports
krcgtv.com

Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WJCL

Parker's House: Savannah's new homeless women's shelter

Savannah, Ga. — According to Union Mission over 180 women in Chatham county experience homelessness. Now changes are on the way, Parker's house, a new home for Savannah homeless women opens to women in need on Tuesday. "When women come here, they will get a mental health assessment, food,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Upper Savannah Reservoirs Enter First Drought Level

The Army Corps of Engineers has declared a level one drought at the three reservoirs on the Savannah River as a result of the pool elevation at Strom Thurmond Lake dipping below 326.0 feet above mean sea level. The drought management plan now goes into action, which conserves water in...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

New flea market opens in Beaufort, serving surrounding areas

A new flea market that opened to the public recently has a variety of items to offer to those in Beaufort, Jasper and surrounding counties, according to its owner. The Lowcountry Flea Market at the Highway 21 Drive-In, 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort, is an open-air market that's open throughout the year on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island

On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
BLUFFTON, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Squirrel’s Pizza coming to Savannah’s Eastern Wharf Project

I think it would be fair to call Savannah’s Eastern Wharf development the biggest “Hurry up and wait” situation in Savannah history. It was years ago that we were preparing for Savannah’s newest waterfront development to come along and change the way we visited downtown. The phase one condo was built, then it burned, then it was re-built.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
krcgtv.com

The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant

Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
wtoc.com

What to do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little water goes a long way in Valerie Tenney’s apartment on Wilmington Island. But earlier this year, a water bill five times higher than what she’s used to paying became a source of concern and then lingering frustration. ”They send me a notice...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

‘Old surgeon’ Pearce finally hangs it up

When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced in the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being the ‘old surgeon,’” he said. Now 72,...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA

