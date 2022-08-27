Read full article on original website
Related
eatitandlikeit.com
Downtown Savannah’s Cuban Window Returns
The hues of pink are a little deeper. The space to walk for seating is a smidge wider. It’s been cleaned up quite a bit. Beyond that, they will tell you that Savannah’s brand new Cuban Window is exactly the same. Who are they?. Erik Kinzie and Greg...
workboat.com
Port of Savannah’s intermodal business to get boost with new cranes
Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CP&A) has completed procurement and design review services related to 10 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, manufactured by Konecranes, for Georgia Ports Authority’s (GPA) Mason Mega Rail project in Savannah. The Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal was already the southeast’s busiest intermodal gateway, but...
krcgtv.com
Columbia city leaders expect heavy traffic before Thursday Mizzou Tiger football game
COLUMBIA — A rare Thursday night Missouri Tiger football home game had people in Columbia Wednesday prepared for traffic problems and early dismissals from work. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. during this year’s home opener. It’s the Tiger’s first Thursday night home game since...
Savannah chef to develop first-class menus on Delta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First class Delta passengers departing from Atlanta will be treated to the flavors of Savannah as the airline announced today that they had selected Chef Mashama Bailey to develop menus for meals served in first class. Chef Bailey is the winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding American Chef” award […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
WJCL
Parker's House: Savannah's new homeless women's shelter
Savannah, Ga. — According to Union Mission over 180 women in Chatham county experience homelessness. Now changes are on the way, Parker's house, a new home for Savannah homeless women opens to women in need on Tuesday. "When women come here, they will get a mental health assessment, food,...
wgac.com
Upper Savannah Reservoirs Enter First Drought Level
The Army Corps of Engineers has declared a level one drought at the three reservoirs on the Savannah River as a result of the pool elevation at Strom Thurmond Lake dipping below 326.0 feet above mean sea level. The drought management plan now goes into action, which conserves water in...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Opulent’ estate embodies vintage southern charm in Georgia. Take a look inside
It’s called the Forsyth Park Estate, and if you recognize the name, it’s because the lavish southern estate earned its name by facing the famous Forsyth fountain in Savannah, Georgia. And it’s on the real estate market for $7.25 million. “You look right across the street on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
42-Year-Old Charles Dupree King Jr. Arrested Following A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Savannah Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street. The store was damaged by the crash. A parked truck and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
blufftontoday.com
New flea market opens in Beaufort, serving surrounding areas
A new flea market that opened to the public recently has a variety of items to offer to those in Beaufort, Jasper and surrounding counties, according to its owner. The Lowcountry Flea Market at the Highway 21 Drive-In, 55 Parker Drive in Beaufort, is an open-air market that's open throughout the year on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
yourislandnews.com
Anger is not a strategy for Lady’s Island
On August 22, County Council’s Public Facilities Committee sprang a surprise: it wants to widen the Sea Island Parkway to four lanes, from the Woods Memorial Bridge to Walmart. Entirely ignoring what’s laid out in the Lady’s Island Plan, the idea is a bad one: four lanes along this...
eatitandlikeit.com
Squirrel’s Pizza coming to Savannah’s Eastern Wharf Project
I think it would be fair to call Savannah’s Eastern Wharf development the biggest “Hurry up and wait” situation in Savannah history. It was years ago that we were preparing for Savannah’s newest waterfront development to come along and change the way we visited downtown. The phase one condo was built, then it burned, then it was re-built.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
krcgtv.com
High school girls tennis highlights and scores, August 29
Hickman topped Tolton, while Jefferson City beat Camdenton in girls tennis matches.
krcgtv.com
High school volleyball highlights and scores, August 29
Helias, Jefferson City and Capital City amongst many high school volleyball teams in action Monday night.
krcgtv.com
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant
Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
wtoc.com
What to do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little water goes a long way in Valerie Tenney’s apartment on Wilmington Island. But earlier this year, a water bill five times higher than what she’s used to paying became a source of concern and then lingering frustration. ”They send me a notice...
yourislandnews.com
‘Old surgeon’ Pearce finally hangs it up
When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced in the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being the ‘old surgeon,’” he said. Now 72,...
Savannah police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
Comments / 0