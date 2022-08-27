Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia city leaders expect heavy traffic before Thursday Mizzou Tiger football game
COLUMBIA — A rare Thursday night Missouri Tiger football home game had people in Columbia Wednesday prepared for traffic problems and early dismissals from work. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. during this year’s home opener. It’s the Tiger’s first Thursday night home game since...
High school volleyball highlights and scores, August 30
Helias, Battle, Hickman and more were victorious in high school volleyball action Tuesday night.
High school girls tennis highlights and scores, August 29
Hickman topped Tolton, while Jefferson City beat Camdenton in girls tennis matches.
University of Missouri prepares for first football game of the season on Thursday
The University of Missouri is gearing up for the first football game of the season. This year, the first game will be Thursday, September 1. Mizzou will play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 pm on Faurot Field. In anticipation of increased traffic on campus, the school is asking employees...
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant
Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
Jefferson City Salvation Army music group wins first regional camp award
Each summer, all 19 Salvation Army Corp youth groups across the Show-Me State are invited to a music camp to enhance their skills, meet with students from other corps, and ignite a little competitive fire. Caiden Casey, his brother Nathan, and siblings Adalyn and Nolan Windell attended the eight-day regional...
WATCH: Mid-Missouri woman diagnosed Parkinson's disease touts benefits of boxing
JEFFERSON CITY — Connie Nussbaum was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease around five years ago, but she hasn't let the disease bring her down. Nussbaum works out at Studio 573 with trainer Wes Lochhead. She said Parkinson's can make her muscles feel tight and can restrict her mobility. She said...
Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge
BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
Football Friday Night play of the week nominees for Week 1
NEW BLOOMFIELD — KRCG 13's Football Friday Night play of the week is back!. Check out our three nominees from Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. You can cast your vote by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook or Twitter pages. Voting is open until 10:00...
Holts Summit man arrested for Callaway County chase, tampering with motor vehicle
The Callaway County Sheriff shared his displeasure with the state's sentencing laws after arresting a man with a long rap sheet. On Sunday, August 28, a Callaway County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Joshua Temmen, 30, of Holts Summit, as part of an investigation into a stealing case in the area of County Road 4023, in the Tebbetts/Wainwright area.
UPDATE: Columbia police presence at the Links related to shooting on Old 63
Columbia authorities downshifted their response at Links at Columbia apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A heavy police presence including multiple cars, a SWAT truck, and dozens of officers, some carrying shield and less lethal weapons, were observed in the area about four and a half hours earlier.
Student disciplined, but no weapon found on Jefferson City school bus
Jefferson City School District officials said a student will be disciplined after an incident on Monday. Dr. Deanne Fisher and Dr. Justin Browning, the principals of Jefferson City High School and Lewis & Clark Middle School, sent a letter on Tuesday to parents and guardians. In it, they said they...
Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
Landowners protest Grain Belt Express in front of Public Service Commission
There was a protest Tuesday in Jefferson City over a proposed transmission line. Protestors stood in front of the Public Service Commission's building on Monroe Street. Landowners came out to show their disdain for a proposal from the Grain Belt Express to build the Tiger Connector line through Audrain, Callaway, and Monroe Counties.
2,600 students receive free books as part of United Way's Read Across Columbia event
Columbia — Hundreds of first and second graders across the Columbia Public School District were treated to a fun surprise Tuesday. As part of the United Way's Read Across Columbia event, MU Health donated 2,600 books to five schools across Columbia. Roughly 650 students received four free books, as...
Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year
Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
University of Missouri employees rally against changes to paid time off policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Demonstrators at a union rally on the Mizzou campus showed their opposition Monday to proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s employee paid time off policies. University leaders said the proposed changes would make their job openings more competitive. University leaders held their fourth...
Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
Boone County health officials offer Novavax vaccine to people 12 and older
Boone County health officials announced they will offer the Novavax vaccine to people 12 and older. Previously, only people over 18 could get the vaccine. Earlier this month, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) gauged the public's interest in that vaccine. People who want to get the...
