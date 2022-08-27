ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
North Kansas City, MO
krcgtv.com

The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant

Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge

BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
ROCHEPORT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bridge#Openers
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: Columbia police presence at the Links related to shooting on Old 63

Columbia authorities downshifted their response at Links at Columbia apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A heavy police presence including multiple cars, a SWAT truck, and dozens of officers, some carrying shield and less lethal weapons, were observed in the area about four and a half hours earlier.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
krcgtv.com

Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Landowners protest Grain Belt Express in front of Public Service Commission

There was a protest Tuesday in Jefferson City over a proposed transmission line. Protestors stood in front of the Public Service Commission's building on Monroe Street. Landowners came out to show their disdain for a proposal from the Grain Belt Express to build the Tiger Connector line through Audrain, Callaway, and Monroe Counties.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year

Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
FAYETTE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy