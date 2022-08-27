ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Metro News

Huff has Herd gearing up for opener against Norfolk State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football team is four days away from opening the 2022 season when it plays host to the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, but the Thundering Herd has already rehearsed what game day will be like. Second-year head coach Charles Huff prepared his team for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

BULLDOG SENIOR WILL LAFFERTY COMMITS TO MARSHALL TO PLAY BASEBALL

Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. baseball standout Will Lafferty has committed to play baseball at Marshall University. Lafferty had a great junior campaign at LCHS and then over this past summer really excelled playing all over the place in summer leagues and camps. Lafferty, who is also a standout basketball player for coach Thompson at LC.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament gears up for third year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorney Rusty Webb is working to get a Charleston-based college women’s tennis tournament to, in some ways, model the very popular Western & Southern Open played annually in Cincinnati. Webb said the Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament, which is set this year for Sept....
CHARLESTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Lootpress

Huntington lanes scheduled to close for traffic light replacement

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard are scheduled to close temporarily beginning on Tuesday for a traffic light replacement project. The temporary closure was announced Wednesday by the City of Huntington, and pertains to the northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Avenues.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

I-64 west slowed near Charleston after tractor trailers collide

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire

KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens after three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
msn.com

Former central Ohio superintendent arrested for kidnapping in West Virginia

A former Columbus-area superintendent was arrested Thursday in Huntington, West Virginia after police alleged that he attempted to kidnap two children. William Morrison, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping resulting from an incident that occurred on Aug. 17, when local police allege he lured two children into his vehicle in Huntington.
Lootpress

WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
DAVIS, WV
Metro News

Body found in Ohio River sent Medical Examiner's Office for ID

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A body recovered from Ohio River in Huntington has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The body was seen by fisherman at around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Authorities said the body may have been in...
HUNTINGTON, WV

