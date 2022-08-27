Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
8-27-22: Youth League Bulldogs traveled to Huntington, WV this past Saturday
The Lawrence County Youth Football Bulldogs traveled to Huntington, WV this past Saturday to take on the D.C. Express. This was week 1 of the 2022 football season and the road to the Turf Bowl. Next week, September 3rd, the Bulldogs will host the Vinson Tigers at home. The first...
Metro News
Huff has Herd gearing up for opener against Norfolk State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s football team is four days away from opening the 2022 season when it plays host to the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, but the Thundering Herd has already rehearsed what game day will be like. Second-year head coach Charles Huff prepared his team for...
thelevisalazer.com
BULLDOG SENIOR WILL LAFFERTY COMMITS TO MARSHALL TO PLAY BASEBALL
Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. baseball standout Will Lafferty has committed to play baseball at Marshall University. Lafferty had a great junior campaign at LCHS and then over this past summer really excelled playing all over the place in summer leagues and camps. Lafferty, who is also a standout basketball player for coach Thompson at LC.
Metro News
Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament gears up for third year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorney Rusty Webb is working to get a Charleston-based college women’s tennis tournament to, in some ways, model the very popular Western & Southern Open played annually in Cincinnati. Webb said the Thunder in the Mountains tennis tournament, which is set this year for Sept....
Huntington lanes scheduled to close for traffic light replacement
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard are scheduled to close temporarily beginning on Tuesday for a traffic light replacement project. The temporary closure was announced Wednesday by the City of Huntington, and pertains to the northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Avenues.
Metro News
I-64 west slowed near Charleston after tractor trailers collide
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
wfxrtv.com
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
WSAZ
Truck leaks gas after head-on collision; woman arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was leaking gas after a head-on collision, and a woman was arrested, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ a truck involved in the head-on crash was...
Metro News
South Charleston breaks ground on new Chick-fil-A site at Park Place Plaza
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Chicken and waffle fries will soon be served at a new Chick-fil-A location in Kanawha County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for the fast food restaurant at the new Park Place Plaza along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. Chick-fil-A will be the first...
WSAZ
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
WSAZ
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash late Tuesday night in West Huntington sent one person to the hospital and knocked out power to hundreds of people. Huntington Police at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a power pole. The...
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
WSAZ
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
msn.com
Former central Ohio superintendent arrested for kidnapping in West Virginia
A former Columbus-area superintendent was arrested Thursday in Huntington, West Virginia after police alleged that he attempted to kidnap two children. William Morrison, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping resulting from an incident that occurred on Aug. 17, when local police allege he lured two children into his vehicle in Huntington.
WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
WSAZ
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting earlier that day in the Guyandotte area that sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police say. Logan C. Burns, 30, of Huntington, faces four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and...
Metro News
Body found in Ohio River sent Medical Examiner’s Office for ID
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A body recovered from Ohio River in Huntington has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The body was seen by fisherman at around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Authorities said the body may have been in...
