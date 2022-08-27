Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Columbia city leaders expect heavy traffic before Thursday Mizzou Tiger football game
COLUMBIA — A rare Thursday night Missouri Tiger football home game had people in Columbia Wednesday prepared for traffic problems and early dismissals from work. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. during this year’s home opener. It’s the Tiger’s first Thursday night home game since...
krcgtv.com
Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
krcgtv.com
High school volleyball highlights and scores, August 30
Helias, Battle, Hickman and more were victorious in high school volleyball action Tuesday night.
krcgtv.com
Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge
BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
UPDATE: Columbia police presence at the Links related to shooting on Old 63
Columbia authorities downshifted their response at Links at Columbia apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A heavy police presence including multiple cars, a SWAT truck, and dozens of officers, some carrying shield and less lethal weapons, were observed in the area about four and a half hours earlier.
krcgtv.com
Football Friday Night play of the week nominees for Week 1
NEW BLOOMFIELD — KRCG 13's Football Friday Night play of the week is back!. Check out our three nominees from Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. You can cast your vote by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook or Twitter pages. Voting is open until 10:00...
krcgtv.com
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage
Most of the more than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers who lost power Monday afternoon had service restored by about 4 p.m., the utility said in social media posts Monday. The post Most power restored after large Columbia Water and Light outage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED PEOPLE
krcgtv.com
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant
Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
krcgtv.com
Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
krcgtv.com
Holts Summit man arrested for Callaway County chase, tampering with motor vehicle
The Callaway County Sheriff shared his displeasure with the state's sentencing laws after arresting a man with a long rap sheet. On Sunday, August 28, a Callaway County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Joshua Temmen, 30, of Holts Summit, as part of an investigation into a stealing case in the area of County Road 4023, in the Tebbetts/Wainwright area.
Columbia Missourian
2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.
The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
krcgtv.com
Landowners protest Grain Belt Express in front of Public Service Commission
There was a protest Tuesday in Jefferson City over a proposed transmission line. Protestors stood in front of the Public Service Commission's building on Monroe Street. Landowners came out to show their disdain for a proposal from the Grain Belt Express to build the Tiger Connector line through Audrain, Callaway, and Monroe Counties.
krcgtv.com
Juvenile boards school bus, assaults two middle school students
Columbia Police are investigating an incident that occurred when a person forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted two Lange Middle School students as the bus was stopped near Sherwood Drive and Brown Station Road Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Public Schools, just after 7:00 Tuesday morning the...
krcgtv.com
WATCH: Mid-Missouri woman diagnosed Parkinson's disease touts benefits of boxing
JEFFERSON CITY — Connie Nussbaum was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease around five years ago, but she hasn't let the disease bring her down. Nussbaum works out at Studio 573 with trainer Wes Lochhead. She said Parkinson's can make her muscles feel tight and can restrict her mobility. She said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri employees rally against changes to paid time off policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Demonstrators at a union rally on the Mizzou campus showed their opposition Monday to proposed changes to the University of Missouri System’s employee paid time off policies. University leaders said the proposed changes would make their job openings more competitive. University leaders held their fourth...
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
krcgtv.com
Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year
Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
Comments / 0