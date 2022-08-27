Read full article on original website
Whitehouse ISD heightens security as high school football kicks off
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football season is officially here in East Texas and that means fans cheering in the stands under the "Friday Night Lights." With hundreds of fans expected to fill the stands, Whitehouse ISD is working closely with the Whitehouse Police Department to ensure folks are staying safe this season.
Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday
LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
UPDATE: Crews clear scene of crash at intersection of Paluxy Dr., ESE Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection. According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared. Details concerning injuries...
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted. Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21.
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car
A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall. The unidentified male was lying on the...
Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD
WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
81-year-old East Texas man dies following 2-vehicle crash near Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas — An elderly East Texas man is dead following a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 25, around 5:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370, just north of Palestine.
CBS19 EXCLUSIVE: Mother claims daughter was threatened by student with gun at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High student was taken into custody after school officials say the student brought a gun on campus. A parent who has a daughter attending the high school claims the suspect threatened to use the gun on her child. "He told her he's shoot her...
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
Lindale ISD approved for state incentives program
LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
Tyler police could see upgrade to tasers, body cams with new budget proposal
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department could be getting millions of dollars worth of new equipment - all in the form of upgraded tasers and brand new body-worn cameras. If approved, the new equipment would be covered by the city budget with a funding price of $2.6 million over the next five years.
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
