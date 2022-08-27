ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malakoff, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday

LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
TYLER, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Malakoff, TX
State
Texas State
West, TX
Education
City
Rusk, TX
West, TX
Football
West, TX
Sports
City
New London, TX
City
West, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS19

Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#Texas High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Malakoff Tigers
CBS19

DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dallasexpress.com

Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car

A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS19

UPDATE: Man dies after being struck by train in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man has died after being struck by a train Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., near the intersection of N. Bonner Ave. and W. Locust St. near Tyler City Hall. The unidentified male was lying on the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD

WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Lindale ISD approved for state incentives program

LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
LINDALE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
BELTON, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy