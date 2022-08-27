ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
ARKANSAS STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management

Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
SEARCY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Greenbrier, AR
City
Clarksville, AR
City
Lincoln, AR
City
Russellville, AR
City
Perryville, AR
City
Crossett, AR
City
Decatur, AR
City
Gosnell, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Lonoke, AR
City
Ashdown, AR
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Pottsville, AR
City
Piggott, AR
City
Brookland, AR
City
Waldron, AR
City
Booneville, AR
City
Rison, AR
City
Cedarville, AR
City
Osceola, AR
City
Searcy, AR
agfc.com

Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations

LITTLE ROCK - Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
Person
Glen Rose
myarklamiss.com

Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
ARKANSAS STATE
southwestarkansasradio.com

Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas

The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Arkansas High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Camden Fairview#Marvell 8 Brookland 6#Lr Hall 7 Desoto 52#Piggott 7 Harding Academy#Lv#Springdale#Christian#Hs#Huntsville#Russellville 7 Nettleton#Mountain Home#Warren 28#Tunica Academy#West Memphis
KSNB Local4

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
myozarksonline.com

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
wsiu.org

Suspect in Murphysboro bank robbery caught in Arkansas

The man wanted for Thursday morning's robbery at Regions Bank in Murphysboro was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Garland County Arkansas. The Murphysboro Police Department reports the suspect has been identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Officers say the suspect got away with about $3,500...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
14news.com

Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
HENDERSON, KY
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy