WATCH: Philip Barbour’s female kicker gets national attention
A Philip Barbour kicker is getting national attention for her performance Friday night.
Winchester, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loudoun County High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WDTV
Tractor-trailer rolls over after avoiding head-on collision
HARMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer rolled over Monday afternoon after avoiding a head-on collision with a car in Randolph County. Officers were dispatched to the crash on Rt. 33 near Harman just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The tractor-trailer was laying...
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
Power restored after storm downs poles in Frederick Co.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Severe weather damaged more than two dozen power poles in Winchester, Virginia, Tuesday night. The storm damage left thousands of people in the dark overnight, but an "all-hands approach" has gotten all outages restored Wednesday morning. Crews from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) worked through...
pagevalleynews.com
Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow
August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
cbtnews.com
Virginia dealer group celebrates 75th anniversary with 75 acts of kindness
Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome the President of Marlow Automotive Group, Emily Marlow Beck. Marlow Automotive Group, based in Virginia, is celebrating 75 years in the car business this year. In honor of this milestone, the group gave back to their community by committing to doing 75 acts of kindness during the month of July.
WVDNR offering opportunity to collect free firewood at Short Mountain WMA
ROMNEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Due to storm damage at the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Hampshire County, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is offering members of the public with written permission an opportunity to collect downed trees to be used as firewood for personal use. With...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
theriver953.com
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm
Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks help for missing person
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing person. Amanda Michelle Carver, 26, was last seen in the Stephens City area on Thursday around 4 pm. Amanda has blonde hair and blue eyes with a tattoo of birds on her collarbone...
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
Cumberland Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports regarding...
Metro News
Sparkz bringing battery manufacturing facility to Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. — Months after revealing its goal of building a battery manufacturing facility in West Virginia, Sparkz Inc. announced Wednesday its plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Taylor County. The company plans to hire 350 workers at the site located off U.S. Route 50. The 482,000-square-foot...
