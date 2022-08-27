ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

krcgtv.com

Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Odessa, MO
Mexico, MO
Missouri Sports
Ashland, MO
Missouri Football
Odessa, MO
Ashland, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: Columbia police presence at the Links related to shooting on Old 63

Columbia authorities downshifted their response at Links at Columbia apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A heavy police presence including multiple cars, a SWAT truck, and dozens of officers, some carrying shield and less lethal weapons, were observed in the area about four and a half hours earlier.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge

BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant

Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
FAYETTE, MO
krcgtv.com

Juvenile boards school bus, assaults two middle school students

Columbia Police are investigating an incident that occurred when a person forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted two Lange Middle School students as the bus was stopped near Sherwood Drive and Brown Station Road Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Public Schools, just after 7:00 Tuesday morning the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year

Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
COLUMBIA, MO

