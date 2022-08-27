Read full article on original website
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsNorborne, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Columbia city leaders expect heavy traffic before Thursday Mizzou Tiger football game
COLUMBIA — A rare Thursday night Missouri Tiger football home game had people in Columbia Wednesday prepared for traffic problems and early dismissals from work. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. during this year’s home opener. It’s the Tiger’s first Thursday night home game since...
Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls
LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
University of Missouri prepares for first football game of the season on Thursday
The University of Missouri is gearing up for the first football game of the season. This year, the first game will be Thursday, September 1. Mizzou will play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 pm on Faurot Field. In anticipation of increased traffic on campus, the school is asking employees...
High school volleyball highlights and scores, August 29
Helias, Jefferson City and Capital City amongst many high school volleyball teams in action Monday night.
High school girls tennis highlights and scores, August 29
Hickman topped Tolton, while Jefferson City beat Camdenton in girls tennis matches.
Football Friday Night play of the week nominees for Week 1
NEW BLOOMFIELD — KRCG 13's Football Friday Night play of the week is back!. Check out our three nominees from Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. You can cast your vote by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook or Twitter pages. Voting is open until 10:00...
UPDATE: Columbia police presence at the Links related to shooting on Old 63
Columbia authorities downshifted their response at Links at Columbia apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. A heavy police presence including multiple cars, a SWAT truck, and dozens of officers, some carrying shield and less lethal weapons, were observed in the area about four and a half hours earlier.
Lane closures at I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge
BOONE COUNTY — Daily morning lane closures were underway Monday on Interstate 70 as work continued on the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Beginning Monday, only one westbound lane was open on the bridge between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon. The closures...
Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant
Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
Jefferson City Salvation Army music group wins first regional camp award
Each summer, all 19 Salvation Army Corp youth groups across the Show-Me State are invited to a music camp to enhance their skills, meet with students from other corps, and ignite a little competitive fire. Caiden Casey, his brother Nathan, and siblings Adalyn and Nolan Windell attended the eight-day regional...
Suspect in football player's murder waives arraignment
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of a Central Methodist University football player waived formal arraignment Tuesday and was bound over to circuit court where he will plead to the charge on Oct. 11. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor, 23, accused in the Aug. 25...
WATCH: Mid-Missouri woman diagnosed Parkinson's disease touts benefits of boxing
JEFFERSON CITY — Connie Nussbaum was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease around five years ago, but she hasn't let the disease bring her down. Nussbaum works out at Studio 573 with trainer Wes Lochhead. She said Parkinson's can make her muscles feel tight and can restrict her mobility. She said...
Holts Summit man arrested for Callaway County chase, tampering with motor vehicle
The Callaway County Sheriff shared his displeasure with the state's sentencing laws after arresting a man with a long rap sheet. On Sunday, August 28, a Callaway County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Joshua Temmen, 30, of Holts Summit, as part of an investigation into a stealing case in the area of County Road 4023, in the Tebbetts/Wainwright area.
Juvenile boards school bus, assaults two middle school students
Columbia Police are investigating an incident that occurred when a person forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted two Lange Middle School students as the bus was stopped near Sherwood Drive and Brown Station Road Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Public Schools, just after 7:00 Tuesday morning the...
2,600 students receive free books as part of United Way's Read Across Columbia event
Columbia — Hundreds of first and second graders across the Columbia Public School District were treated to a fun surprise Tuesday. As part of the United Way's Read Across Columbia event, MU Health donated 2,600 books to five schools across Columbia. Roughly 650 students received four free books, as...
Three children, two adults hurt when horse and buggy is hit by car in Johnson County
Three girls were seriously hurt after a car hit the back of their horse and buggy in Johnson County. Two of the children, a five-year-old and a seven-year-old, were flown to hospitals in the Kansas City area. Emergency crews took a three-year-old to the hospital in an ambulance. According to...
Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year
Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
