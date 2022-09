ABILENE, Texas — A man is facing theft and animal cruelty charges after he allegedly broke into a Texas animal shelter and released many of the dogs inside. The Abilene Police Department said in a news release that George Paul Jones, 38, was arrested for the break-in at Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services. Officers said Jones climbed the fence around the building and broke in through the building’s roof before opening many of the cages on the canine side of the building, freeing many of the 150 dogs.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO