Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%
Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
MAT program at Gaiser Center promises higher addiction recovery rates
Remembering loved ones lost to addiction and those who share their stories after surviving it can be helpful to anyone who might be heading down a similar path. Wednesday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day, which caps off National Overdose Awareness month, and the Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center in Butler is bringing attention to this through new programs, including one at the Butler County Prison.
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Richard “Dick” Michael Hadley, 71, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, while under the care of Wexford Health Pavilion. James J. Margaria Sr., 83, of Evans City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
People lost to overdoses remembered
In her youth, Chante Nee was involved in Girl Scouts, volleyball, community theater, aid efforts for Hurricane Katrina, the state police Camp Cadet program and more all before she attended college at Penn State University. While attending school, she would suffer a back injury and be put on pain medicine,...
Pro disc golf tourney coming
CRANBERRY TWP — The pros are coming — and will probably be coming back. The Butler County Disc Golf Classic, the final stop in the Silver Series portion of the Disc Golf Pro Tour — will take place Sept. 9-11 at the North Boundary Park course in Cranberry Township. There were 144 pros — 108 men and 36 women — registered to play as of Monday.
Former Harmony fire chief dies
For firefighters in Harmony and across the county, Neal Nanna was synonymous with reliability. “His heart was bigger than he was,” said Kevin Behun, president of the Harmony Fire District. “He was very, very interested in making sure that people wanted to be there and were trying to advance themselves or progress in their training, in making sure that they understood what was going on and how to become better.”
Democratic committee hosting annual fundraiser
The Butler County Democratic Committee will host its annual fall fundraising dinner Sept. 15 at Butler Country Club. Democrats and supporters who live in Butler County or surrounding areas are invited to attend. Local and state Democratic candidates in the November general election that are expected to appear include Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a candidate for U.S. Senate; Austin Davis, who is running for lieutenant governor; Dan Pastore, a candidate to represent the 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives; and Rob Vigue, a candidate for the 12th District in the U.S. House.
Controller questions legality of hiring
County controller Benjamin Holland is questioning how someone was hired to the recently created position of county procurement director without input from him as a member of the Salary Board. Holland shared a copy of a letter he sent Friday to solicitor Wil White asking questions and expressing concerns about...
New traffic sign in Cranberry to help protect pedestrians
CRANBERRY TWP — Drivers and pedestrians in the township have something new to keep an eye out for. A new “Actuated Pedestrian Crossing” sign system was installed by the township at the connection between North Boundary Park and the Pinehurst neighborhood last week. The sign is to...
Saving the Day
BUTLER TWP — With all the shots headed toward Seneca Valley’s net, the team’s 1-0 edge seemed very tenuous. In reality, the lead was in good hands ... those of junior goalkeeper Mia Humphreys. In a span of just over two minutes in the second half, Butler...
Cranberry library rolls out mobile app
A new app at the Cranberry Public Library is set to bring all the functionality of a library card into a digital format. The app, which officially went live Monday, is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. “You don’t need to have a library...
