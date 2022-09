The Central Indians kicked off their season on a strong note, thrashing Ruskin 49-14 at home Friday night.

“The first game of the year is always tough. We did exchange some jamboree film, but you only do so much in jamborees to not give anything away. They did a really good job. I think they got some really nice pieces. It’s gonna prove to be a good win for us,” said head coach Regi Trotter.