Week 2 high school football scores: Houston bests Perry with last second 2-pt. conversion

The second week of high school football is in the books, and best gridiron entertainment came from Houston County and Perry High.

The Bears were down 28-3 at one point in the second quarter and didn’t lead until the final seconds, scoring a touchdown and converting at two-point attempt with 10 seconds remaining.

Perry quarterback Armar Gordon, Jr. (1) fumbles the ball during the Panthers’ 57-56 loss to Houston County Friday night. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

The win gives Houston County it’s second consecutive victory to start the season. Here’s how Middle Georgia teams performed Friday night:

Scoreboard

DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 08/26/2022: Howard Husky Tybien Smith fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central defenders (9) Jalen Darden and (19) Jalen Darden. Donn Rodenroth/For the Telegraph

ACE 29, GMC 15

Putnam 23, Baldwin 14

Bleckley 46, Wilcox 14

Howard 46, Central 19

Taylor 28, Crawford 7

Houston 57, Perry 56

John Milledge 48, Lamar 7

Jones 35, Dacula 14

Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21

Mount de Sales 23, Brentwood 13

Northside 35, Peach 7

Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29

Stratford 39, Westfield 17

Westside 55, Southwest 19

Tattnall 27, St. Anne-Pacelli 23

Lamar 21, Upson-Lee 20

Veterans 49, Griffin 31

West Laurens 14, Dodge 12

Trojan #9 Brayden Smithturned the corner and is forced out of bounds on the opening drive.Special to the Telegraph by Donn Kester 8/26/2022 Donn Kester/For The Telegraph