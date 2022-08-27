Week 2 high school football scores: Houston bests Perry with last second 2-pt. conversion
The second week of high school football is in the books, and best gridiron entertainment came from Houston County and Perry High.
The Bears were down 28-3 at one point in the second quarter and didn’t lead until the final seconds, scoring a touchdown and converting at two-point attempt with 10 seconds remaining.
The win gives Houston County it’s second consecutive victory to start the season. Here’s how Middle Georgia teams performed Friday night:
Scoreboard
ACE 29, GMC 15
Putnam 23, Baldwin 14
Bleckley 46, Wilcox 14
Howard 46, Central 19
Taylor 28, Crawford 7
Houston 57, Perry 56
John Milledge 48, Lamar 7
Jones 35, Dacula 14
Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21
Mount de Sales 23, Brentwood 13
Northside 35, Peach 7
Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29
Stratford 39, Westfield 17
Westside 55, Southwest 19
Tattnall 27, St. Anne-Pacelli 23
Lamar 21, Upson-Lee 20
Veterans 49, Griffin 31
West Laurens 14, Dodge 12
Comments / 0