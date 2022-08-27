ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Week 2 high school football scores: Houston bests Perry with last second 2-pt. conversion

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smKIf_0hXL2sLp00

The second week of high school football is in the books, and best gridiron entertainment came from Houston County and Perry High.

The Bears were down 28-3 at one point in the second quarter and didn’t lead until the final seconds, scoring a touchdown and converting at two-point attempt with 10 seconds remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYJ5a_0hXL2sLp00
Perry quarterback Armar Gordon, Jr. (1) fumbles the ball during the Panthers’ 57-56 loss to Houston County Friday night. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

The win gives Houston County it’s second consecutive victory to start the season. Here’s how Middle Georgia teams performed Friday night:

Scoreboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtYMu_0hXL2sLp00
DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 08/26/2022: Howard Husky Tybien Smith fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Central defenders (9) Jalen Darden and (19) Jalen Darden. Donn Rodenroth/For the Telegraph

ACE 29, GMC 15

Putnam 23, Baldwin 14

Bleckley 46, Wilcox 14

Howard 46, Central 19

Taylor 28, Crawford 7

Houston 57, Perry 56

John Milledge 48, Lamar 7

Jones 35, Dacula 14

Mary Persons 41, Spalding 21

Mount de Sales 23, Brentwood 13

Northside 35, Peach 7

Rutland 35, Hawkinsville 29

Stratford 39, Westfield 17

Westside 55, Southwest 19

Tattnall 27, St. Anne-Pacelli 23

Lamar 21, Upson-Lee 20

Veterans 49, Griffin 31

West Laurens 14, Dodge 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pfbb_0hXL2sLp00
Trojan #9 Brayden Smithturned the corner and is forced out of bounds on the opening drive.Special to the Telegraph by Donn Kester 8/26/2022 Donn Kester/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7Rsx_0hXL2sLp00
CLAY TEAGUE/FOR THE TELEGRAPH Fort Valley, GA, 8/26/22 Northside’s Ethan Riley steaks down the sideline against Peach County. Clay Teague/For The Telegraph

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, GA
Houston County, GA
Education
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Houston County, GA
Sports
wgxa.tv

Bibb firefighters battle blaze at vacant home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department was called to a fire at an abandoned home on Tuesday. The home is located in the area of Franklin St. and Houston Ave. It's not currently known how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported. WGXA is on...
MACON, GA
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gridiron Football#High School Football#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central#Gmc#Baldwin 14 Bleckley 46#Crawford 7#Hawkinsville#Stratford#Upson Lee#West Laurens#Dodge#Teague
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Juvenile Justice graduates 28 officers

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officers recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state. “Our correctional officers ensure a safe...
FORSYTH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wgxa.tv

Homicide investigation in West Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a home on Courtland Avenue where a woman is dead. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the woman is about 26-27 years old and was the apparent victim of a homicide. The woman's identity has not yet been released and the...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Warner Robins plans property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS — Residents of Warner Robins could see a property tax increase on their next property tax bill. The City of Warner Robins announced its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 11.98 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Houston County and 14.59 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Peach County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
5K+
Followers
103
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy