Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out
Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Andy Ruiz: Luis Ortiz Is Strong & Hard – I Didn't Cherry Pick & Can’t Look Past Him
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. believes he’s set himself up for a stiff test when he squares off against credible Cuban contender Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) will turn...
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before
Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
Usyk Cornerman on 9th Round: Usyk Was Weathering The Storm; Was Fine When He Came Back to Corner
Russ Anber thought Anthony Joshua’s ninth round in his WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight title rematch against incumbent champion Oleksandr Usyk was a tad overblown. That was the period in which London’s Joshua had one of his best stretches in a fight that he ultimately wound up losing by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In that round, Joshua seemed to stagger the fleet-footed Usyk with body shots and followed up with harrowing combinations. Many observers suggested Joshua was close to getting the stoppage over the Ukrainian champion in that round.
Golovkin Expects Canelo To "Change A lot of Things" For Trilogy Fight
Gennadiy Golovkin explains that he's not motivated by the first two meetings with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw with 2017. The 2018 rematch saw Canelo win a close twelve round majority decision. "I'm totally looking at the third fight as a...
Jose Valenzuela: After I Beat Corrales, Hopefully They Can Make Isaac Cruz Fight Happen
Jose Valenzuela has called for a fight against Isaac Cruz for over a year. The 23-year-old lightweight contender can only hope their handlers put that intriguing lightweight fight together if they win their upcoming bouts on the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Luis Ortiz undercard September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Valenzuela is scheduled to face former WBA super featherweight champion Jezzrel Corrales as part of that FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show, whereas Cruz is set to encounter Eduardo Ramirez.
Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That
Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
Andy Ruiz: I'm Not Here To Lose Weight & Be Skinny – It's Not A Body Contest
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. aims to weigh between 260 to 265 pounds when he steps on the scales to fight Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. “Nothing crazy,” Ruiz told a group of reporters that included BoxingScene.com.
Canelo Still Open To Fighting Uysk At Catchweight: ‘It’s Difficult, But…I Like That Kind of Challenge’
Canelo Alvarez evidently has not lost interest in a potential catchweight bout with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Mexican superstar suggested earlier this year, in May, ahead of his light heavyweight title fight with Dmitry Bivol, that he would welcome a fight with the Ukrainian, albeit at a catchweight of 201 pounds.
Andy Ruiz On Headlining At Crypto.com Arena: Blessing For Me To Have My Turn As Main Event
Andy Ruiz will clear off at least one bucket list item this weekend. The long-term goal for the former unified heavyweight titlist is to enjoy a second title reign. The next step on that journey leads Ruiz to playing an arena he’d previously only attended as a spectator. That changes this Sunday, when he faces Miami’s Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28KOs) in a scheduled 12-round WBC semifinal title eliminator atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.
Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face-Off at Night in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, UAE - A face-off took place during the night sky in Abu Dhabi. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) Prior to that face-off, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference to promote their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title.
Bivol-Ramirez WBA Title Fight Launches 'Champion Series' In Abu Dhabi
Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a...
Joey Spencer: I Feel Like I've Only Shown Very Little Of What I'm Able To Do
Joey Spencer knew he was at the crossroads of his career from the moment the bell sounded to end his most recent fight. Another eight-round decision win was in the books for the 22-year-old junior middleweight prospect, who soundly outpointed Ravshan Hudaynazarov this past March 26 in Minneapolis. It was a rare non-televised bout for Spencer, who’d frequently appeared on Fox and FS1 during his young career. This particular bout didn’t need an audience, as it was more of the same—which even Spencer knew and never again wanted to experience.
Mayweather on Exhibition Fight With Asakura: His Stomach Is Going to Swell Up Like An Eggplant
Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be retired from boxing, but he hasn’t lost his taste for exhibition matches. The 45-year-old Hall of Fame boxer is set to engage in another unconventional combat sports venture when he faces Japanese mixed-martial-artist Mikuru Asakura on Sept. 25 in the headline event of a RIZIN card in Japan. The match will be carried out under boxing rules.
Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker Approved To Have Interim-WBO Title At Stake
Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker were already prepared to fight for the sake of proving who is the better man in the ring. The stakes are now raised for their forthcoming clash. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Joyce-Parker will now come with the interim WBO heavyweight title on the line in their September 24 BT Sport Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A joint request filed on August 23 by Queensberry Promotions and BOXXER—promoters for Joyce and Parker, respectively—was approved by the WBO.
Isaac Cruz: Goal Is To Face Tank Davis Once Again, Bring A World Title To Mexico City
Isaac Cruz had barely five weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his career to date. The top-rated lightweight contender came up just short in a hard-fought battle with secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. Cruz stepped in for Rolando Romero in short notice, dropping a twelve-round decision but fighting well enough to end Davis’ 16-fight knockout streak.
Zepeda-Prograis: MarvNation Promotions ($2,400,000) Secures Rights To WBC 140-Pound Title Fight
Marvin Rodriguez founded MarvNation Promotions with a vision to change the boxing industry. His company forced the sport to take notice with its latest fight acquisition. MarvNation emerged on top during a purse bid hearing held Tuesday via Zoom conference call to determine promotional rights for the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis WBC junior welterweight title fight. The California-based outfit submitted a winning bid of $2,400,000, far outpacing the rest of the field including three other companies—TGB Promotions, Probellum and Zanfer Boxing—who bid $1,000,000 or more on a fight that has attracted industry-wide interest from the moment it was ordered earlier this month.
