wymt.com
Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools affected by flooding. The Temple Louisville partnered with the Cardinal Moving Company on Wednesday to move 450 used chairs to Hazard High School in Hazard, Ky. The chairs...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - August 29, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups. The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
wymt.com
“She’s not just going to break this record, she’s going to smash that record,”: Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett named Player of the Week
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few years, the Prestonsburg Blackcats have become synonymous with championship-level soccer. “This year it’s been really well so far,” said senior midfielder Anna Burchett. “We’ve been playing great. Our team’s younger. We’re playing great.”. Over the last...
wymt.com
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
wymt.com
State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
wymt.com
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office revises curfew times
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.
wymt.com
Russell County man plans to raise $50,000 to build home for flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Wilson follows weather events in Russell, Pulaski and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard hit areas and meets the people impacted. After the recent flooding in Breathitt County, he did not have to travel far. ”The Wiley Hudson family were the second group...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
wymt.com
Truck flips on Chavies Bridge in Perry County, expect delays for ‘several hours’
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and people should expect delays in the area for several hours. We will update this...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Aleiah Beth Coleman. Aleiah was a senior at East Ridge High School, where she held a 4.3 GPA. She was accepted into the Early College Academy at the end of her sophomore year and has been taking college classes ever since. She also made the Dean’s list in her first semester of college classes.
harlanenterprise.net
Vigil for Kayla Massingale to be held this weekend
A vigil will be held this weekend to honor the first anniversary of the death of a Harlan County woman. Friends, family, and the community are invited to Huff Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. to commemorate the life of Kayla Massingale. Massingale was found dead last September, and her...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brittany Thompson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Brittany Thompson. Brittany was a senior at Martin County High School, where she had a 4.0 GPA. She also won a district title in basketball. Congratulations, Brittany!
wymt.com
Students in Perry, Breathitt County Schools return to class
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was the first day back for students in Perry and Breathitt County Schools. The start date was delayed due to the flood, but now that students are back, school brings a sense of normalcy to them. “It’s really important to have them here, have them...
wymt.com
‘We hope by Sunday we have everybody in the county back on water’: Mayor gives Perry County water update
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Mayor of Hazard, Happy Mobelini said he hopes for water to be restored in all of Perry County by Sunday. “They said it was going to be six to nine months maybe even a year before we could get water to everyone in the county, and in less than a month out of 9,000 customers we have between 30 and 40 customers without water,” said Mobelini. “Most of those, probably 35 of those are in the Buckhorn area.”
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces $2.4 million for safety, infrastructure in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Lawrence County to award funding for safety and infrastructure projects in the area. The plans for the $2.4 million in funding are to build a new walking and biking path, renovate a fire station, build a fire station and install waterlines to nearly 60 homes.
wymt.com
Parents asked for patience as classes resume in Breathitt Co. after flooding delay
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday is a big day for students in flood-damaged Breathitt County. Students headed back to class after the district had to push back the start date two weeks because of the deadly flooding. At Breathitt County High School, classes started at 7:55 Monday morning. Once...
1039thebulldog.com
Pike County man wanted on several warrants still at large
A Pike County man is reportedly still at large following an arrest attempt last week that missed him but netted his friend. Pikeville police say an officer saw Jacob Vanover, who is wanted on several warrants, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a gas station. When the...
wymt.com
Two men facing charges following several ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts were reported across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police said they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions...
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
