New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
KFOX 14
Game of the Week: Del Valle High School vs Pebble Hills High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the week of Sept. 1-2 is Del Valle High School vs Pebble Hills High School. The match-up was selected as our 2022 week two Red Zone Game of the Week. The Pebble Hills Spartans will play at home...
KFOX 14
High school football schedule, scores for Sept. 1-2
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week two of the high school football season starts Thursday, September. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 1:. Bel-Air vs. Socorro. Americas vs Odessa. Mayfield vs Organ Mountain. Friday, September 2:. Del Valle vs. Pebble...
UTEP men’s basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule
EL PASO, Texas – A season-opening match-up at Texas, the potential of three contests against I-10 rival NM State, hosting an MTE (multi-teams event) and 12 games against programs that won 20+ contests last year highlight the 2022-23 UTEP men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Joe Golding on Tuesday. The Miners, who will […]
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
Help for injured Organ Mountain High football captain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football captain Abraham Romero was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe injury during Friday’s game and now the community is finding ways to help him and his family. Romero was injured on Friday during a game against Deming. “He went in for […]
One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso
If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
1 Pedestrian Struck After Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Reports indicate that the Special Traffic Investigations responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on North Loop and Lafayette in El Paso, Texas. The pedestrian crash was reported around 9:49 PM on [..]
KFOX 14
UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
Kill set to return to Minnesota as head coach of NM State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill established himself as one of the best head coaches in the sport over his 23-year head coaching career at the NCAA Division II, FCS and FBS levels. It was his time as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a program […]
KVIA
Organ Mountain High School football player hospitalized after in-game injury
Las Cruces, New Mexico - Organ Mountain High School football player has been hospitalized after a serious injury in a game against Deming on Friday, August 26th. The player, Abe Romero, remained sedated at University Medical Center in El Paso as of 11:30 a.m Monday, according to Head Coach Steve Castille.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Rain chances pick up this afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect those rain chances to pick up this afternoon.💧💧💧. Well we had a very hot and humid day in the Borderland yesterday, as for today expect those temperatures to drop to the 80s, we were even in the upper 60s this morning!
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
KVIA
Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."
Fort Bliss officials search for missing soldier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office, the 21-year-old 1st Armored Division Soldier is still currently missing. His duty status became unknown when he failed to report for duty on August 30, 2022. He was last heard […]
KFOX 14
Car drives off off Border Highway into canal
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver suffered minor injuries after their car drove off the Border Highway and into a canal El Paso's Lower Valley. El Paso fire dispatchers confirmed that a car crashed into the canal after it drove off the eastbound lanes at 12:46 a.m. The...
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
