El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

High school football schedule, scores for Sept. 1-2

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week two of the high school football season starts Thursday, September. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 1:. Bel-Air vs. Socorro. Americas vs Odessa. Mayfield vs Organ Mountain. Friday, September 2:. Del Valle vs. Pebble...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP men’s basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule

EL PASO, Texas – A season-opening match-up at Texas, the potential of three contests against I-10 rival NM State, hosting an MTE (multi-teams event) and 12 games against programs that won 20+ contests last year highlight the 2022-23 UTEP men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Joe Golding on Tuesday. The Miners, who will […]
EL PASO, TX
Canutillo, TX
Education
City
El Paso, TX
City
Canutillo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Help for injured Organ Mountain High football captain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football captain Abraham Romero was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe injury during Friday’s game and now the community is finding ways to help him and his family. Romero was injured on Friday during a game against Deming.  “He went in for […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso

If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Kill set to return to Minnesota as head coach of NM State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill established himself as one of the best head coaches in the sport over his 23-year head coaching career at the NCAA Division II, FCS and FBS levels. It was his time as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a program […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Rain chances pick up this afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect those rain chances to pick up this afternoon.💧💧💧. Well we had a very hot and humid day in the Borderland yesterday, as for today expect those temperatures to drop to the 80s, we were even in the upper 60s this morning!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fort Bliss officials search for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30. According to the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office, the 21-year-old 1st Armored Division Soldier is still currently missing. His duty status became unknown when he failed to report for duty on August 30, 2022. He was last heard […]
FORT BLISS, TX
KFOX 14

Car drives off off Border Highway into canal

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver suffered minor injuries after their car drove off the Border Highway and into a canal El Paso's Lower Valley. El Paso fire dispatchers confirmed that a car crashed into the canal after it drove off the eastbound lanes at 12:46 a.m. The...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX

