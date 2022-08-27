ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

The Extra Point: Dale County vs Carroll

By Michael Rinker, Austin Greenland
 5 days ago

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In a battle of county versus city teams, the Dale County Warriors hit the road to Ozark to play the Carroll Eagles.

Back in 2013, Dale County got the better of Carroll 42-0.

This season, Carroll defended home turf winning 39-9.

Community Policy