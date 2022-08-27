The Extra Point: Dale County vs Carroll

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In a battle of county versus city teams, the Dale County Warriors hit the road to Ozark to play the Carroll Eagles.

Back in 2013, Dale County got the better of Carroll 42-0.

This season, Carroll defended home turf winning 39-9.

