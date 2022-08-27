ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy boys golfers sweep tri-match with Sidney, Northmont

TROY — The Troy golf team reached the halfway points of the 2022 golf regular season Monday at Troy Country Club. And, like it has been for most of the season, Troy coach Mark Evilsizor liked what he saw in a tri-match with Northmont and Sidney. Troy won with...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to hold fall memorial service

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a fall memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route. 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family are invited to enjoy this service in memory of their...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County road closures

MIAMI COUNTY — The Kessler-Frederick Road closure between Shearer Road and Worley Road for culvert replacement that started Aug. 29 has been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 2. Covington-Gettysburg Road will be closed between Cooper Road and Greenville Falls-Clayton Road starting Sept. 1 through Sept....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Cleveland Street fire destroys house

PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
PIQUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Piqua, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Piqua, OH
Sports
City
Xenia, OH
City
Troy, OH
West Carrollton, OH
Sports
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

THS alum completes Chicago video production company internship

TROY — Troy High School 2018 alumnus, Jacob Jergens, recently completed an internship with Ahptic Film and Digital, which is a video production company based in Chicago. “My main role during my internship was assistant editor for a documentary that Ahptic is currently in production for. I also was able to assist on set for the documentary, as well as a few different commercial shoots,” said Jergens.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors

GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9 to 18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and fascinating places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
BROOKVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mvl#Indians#Ky Warner
Daily Advocate

Driver of historic vehicle flown to hospital after crash

PALESTINE — On Aug. 27, at 12:57 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Careflight responded to the intersections of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road on an injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Maroon Buick driven by,...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua H-D event honors fallen heroes

The Vietnam Fallen Heroes Memorial made a stop at Piqua Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event included the dog tag display and a motorcycle ride honoring fallen veterans.
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City leaf pickup program to begin soon

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City street department will be starting the city’s leaf pickup program soon. Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, one foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. No limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create downtime for repairs and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy