Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy boys golfers sweep tri-match with Sidney, Northmont
TROY — The Troy golf team reached the halfway points of the 2022 golf regular season Monday at Troy Country Club. And, like it has been for most of the season, Troy coach Mark Evilsizor liked what he saw in a tri-match with Northmont and Sidney. Troy won with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to hold fall memorial service
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a fall memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route. 185, Covington. Community members, friends and family are invited to enjoy this service in memory of their...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County road closures
MIAMI COUNTY — The Kessler-Frederick Road closure between Shearer Road and Worley Road for culvert replacement that started Aug. 29 has been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 2. Covington-Gettysburg Road will be closed between Cooper Road and Greenville Falls-Clayton Road starting Sept. 1 through Sept....
miamivalleytoday.com
Cleveland Street fire destroys house
PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
miamivalleytoday.com
THS alum completes Chicago video production company internship
TROY — Troy High School 2018 alumnus, Jacob Jergens, recently completed an internship with Ahptic Film and Digital, which is a video production company based in Chicago. “My main role during my internship was assistant editor for a documentary that Ahptic is currently in production for. I also was able to assist on set for the documentary, as well as a few different commercial shoots,” said Jergens.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9 to 18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and fascinating places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
At least 5 taken to hospital after crash in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Multiple people were hurt after a crash in Brookville Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving two cars at the intersection of State Route 49 and National Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports. Englewood dispatch, who dispatches for Brookville, said that five people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Daily Advocate
Driver of historic vehicle flown to hospital after crash
PALESTINE — On Aug. 27, at 12:57 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Careflight responded to the intersections of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road on an injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Maroon Buick driven by,...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person is hospitalized Saturday evening after an accident in Trotwood, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving a Model-T in Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Denlinger...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua H-D event honors fallen heroes
The Vietnam Fallen Heroes Memorial made a stop at Piqua Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event included the dog tag display and a motorcycle ride honoring fallen veterans.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City leaf pickup program to begin soon
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City street department will be starting the city’s leaf pickup program soon. Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, one foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. No limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris should be placed with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create downtime for repairs and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch...
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
Comments / 0