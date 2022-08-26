Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Home Opener This Friday
This Week's Information: San Jose State (2-1) vs. Saint Mary's (0-2) | Friday, Sept. 2 | 5 p.m. PT. at Sacramento State (1-2) | Saturday, Sept. 3 | 2 p.m. PT. Friday - Spartan Gym - YUH Complex, 4th and San Carlos Streets. Saturday - The Nest, Sacramento, Calif. TV...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation
SAN JOSE, Calif. – It's 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 27 and Andreea Dragoi's alarm is sounding. This is nothing new for the sophomore swimmer at San José State. She is accustomed to the early morning practices but this morning is different. In two hours, Andreea will be...
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
NBC Bay Area
M3.1 Earthquake Rattles East of Alum Rock: USGS
A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday afternoon just east of Alum Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit just before 1 p.m. was centered about 6.2 miles from Alum Rock and about 9.9 miles from San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was...
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Mountain lion incident leads to war of words between Hollister police and the Oakland Zoo
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An incident involving a male mountain lion being shot in Hollister has led to a war of words between the Hollister police department and the Oakland zoo. According the Hollister Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted in Hollister early Friday morning at 4:42 a.m. on Diablo Drive.
Burning man returns this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
msn.com
Man shot dead in Oakland Saturday morning
Oakland police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning, on a violent weekend for a city that has struggled to curb its murder rate. The killing occurred on the 600 block of Sycamore Street, near a freeway overpass in West Oakland. Police said they responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. and found a man wounded from gunshots who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
11-year-old missing in Antioch
Police are searching for a missing child in Antioch, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department.
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
‘Another devastating day’: Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
