San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Home Opener This Friday

This Week's Information: San Jose State (2-1) vs. Saint Mary's (0-2) | Friday, Sept. 2 | 5 p.m. PT. at Sacramento State (1-2) | Saturday, Sept. 3 | 2 p.m. PT. Friday - Spartan Gym - YUH Complex, 4th and San Carlos Streets. Saturday - The Nest, Sacramento, Calif. TV...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Swimmer Andreea Dragoi Wins Miss California US Nation

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It's 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 27 and Andreea Dragoi's alarm is sounding. This is nothing new for the sophomore swimmer at San José State. She is accustomed to the early morning practices but this morning is different. In two hours, Andreea will be...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
California Sports
NBC Bay Area

M3.1 Earthquake Rattles East of Alum Rock: USGS

A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday afternoon just east of Alum Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit just before 1 p.m. was centered about 6.2 miles from Alum Rock and about 9.9 miles from San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was...
SAN JOSE, CA
News Talk 860 KSFA

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning. It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist. Wildlife officers tried The post Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Burning man returns this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Burning Man is back! Thousands from the Bay Area are starting to make their way to Black Rock City for the experience that officially starts Sunday. Gates opened today at noon, allowing work crews to get in and start setting up their camps. KRON 4 caught up with some burners […]
POLITICS
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
msn.com

Man shot dead in Oakland Saturday morning

Oakland police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning, on a violent weekend for a city that has struggled to curb its murder rate. The killing occurred on the 600 block of Sycamore Street, near a freeway overpass in West Oakland. Police said they responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. and found a man wounded from gunshots who was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]

