The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Report finds grass literally greener in Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The grass may literally be greener in the Kansas City metro according to a new report. With a brutal summer near to being in the rearview, and lawns around the nation either dying or staying green and thriving, LawnLove.com, lawncare specialists, decided to see where the grass is greener - literally.
KCTV 5
Locals turn out to enjoy Kansas’ sunflower fields
The Red Cross is assisting several families after several people were rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire at the Canyon Creek Apartments and Townhomes near Bannister Road and 71 Highway. Potential Lenexa gun range clears first hurdle, will go before City Council. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It would be...
KCTV 5
In effort to locate fugitive, US Marshals have worked in leads in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says that they have “worked leads” in KCMO in an effort to locate a major case fugitive out of Nebraska. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Romeo Chambers. He also goes by the name “Rowdy.”
KCTV 5
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
KCTV 5
Blue Valley Northwest locked down as precautionary measure following police presence in area
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley Northwest was locked down Tuesday as a precautionary measure after police were seen in the area looking for possible auto burglary suspects. The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were looking into potential auto burglaries around 3:30 p.m. at the...
KCTV 5
Gambling apps prepare for legalized sports betting in Kansas
A fall tradition is in full bloom! We're talking about the sunflower fields across Kansas, of course. Tonight, KCTV5...
KCTV 5
Endangered woman found safe in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has found a missing and endangered woman who was not seen since Monday morning. Kimberly Gater was found and is safe, police said.
KCTV 5
Family still trying to heal after being hit by car while aboard buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - We have an update regarding the buggy accident in Holden on Saturday, which sent a family of five to the hospital with serious injuries. Four of them are home and healing together from broken bones and road rash. Their 5-year-old daughter was life-flighted a hospital in...
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KCTV 5
Home run ball taken from teen at Royals game on his birthday
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have "walked away from Lansing Correctional" at 11:05 a.m. He was a "minimum-custody offender.". Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Fort Scott Catholic church...
KCTV 5
More than 500 without power in River Market area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight. Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.
KCTV 5
Potential Lenexa gun range clears first hurdle, will go before City Council
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Range USA, a Cincinnati-based gun range, wants to expand to Kansas. It would be a 15,000-square-foot range located on the corner of 107th Street and West Santa Fe Drive in Lenexa. The range would have 20 firing lanes, two educational classrooms and an area for gun sales.
KCTV 5
Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas Thursday. Here’s where you can bet
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans can place their first legal bets in the state beginning Thursday at noon. Here’s where that’s possible, both in-person and online. Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, will have both an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports. Kansas...
KCTV 5
KCPD locates missing 15-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today. The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
KCTV 5
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
A Fort Scott Catholic church built in the 19th century sustained extensive damage Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a fire. Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. For the last 83 days, a...
KCTV 5
Runners still needed for Sluggerrr Run to benefit Royals Charities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced they are still looking for people to run in a fundraiser to benefit Royals Charities. The Sluggerrr Run 5K & 10K is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 3. All of the proceeds for the run will go toward Royals Charities,...
KCTV 5
Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire
A fall tradition is in full bloom! We're talking about the sunflower fields across Kansas, of course. Tonight, KCTV5...
KCTV 5
Treasurer to discuss barriers to quality housing at Kansas Housing Conference
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Treasurer Lynn Rogers will discuss key barriers to quality housing in the Sunflower State at the Kansas Housing Conference. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, he will attend the Kansas Housing Conference in Wichita and discuss the lack of housing stock, the challenges builders face, the barriers to young people entering the housing market and how to help seniors stay in their communities.
KCTV 5
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
KCTV 5
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
