ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD Parent Expresses Safety Concern Over New School Designs

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Football
Killeen, TX
Football
Killeen, TX
Sports
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD Cancels Events Due to Weather

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen ISD campuses have notified parents that all middle school football games for the evening have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. This decision was also posted under Killeen ISD social media.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Harlem#American Football#Tx#Fox#Killeen High School#African American#The New York Giants#Killeen G
KWTX

Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

East Waco Businesses First To Benefit From We All Win Waco City Program

WACO, TX (FOX 44)- The City of Waco is proposing to use up to $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make its largest investment into small businesses. It’s a part of their small business support program ‘We All Win Waco’ starting off in the East Waco community.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Wanted Waco man captured by U.S. Marshals

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A wanted man who fled from Lorena Police during a traffic stop has been apprehended. The Lorena Police Department said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Teyquun Payne, of Waco, fled from a traffic stop on August 20. At that time, Payne was seen running through a field eastbound – between S. Old Temple Rd. and Callan Ranch Road. Police say another person was detained, and officers found a handgun.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Esther’s Closet hosting ‘Big Hat Brunch’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Distinguished women from within the Waco community will take center stage at a special luncheon. Esther’s Closet’s 6th Anniversary Women of Distinction Luncheon and celebration will be held on Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center. This year’s theme is a “Big Hat Brunch.”
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy