KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
WacoTrib.com
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
fox44news.com
Waco ISD Parent Expresses Safety Concern Over New School Designs
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Cancels Events Due to Weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen ISD campuses have notified parents that all middle school football games for the evening have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall. This decision was also posted under Killeen ISD social media.
KWTX
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
Killeen newspaper fired reporter for complaining about bug infestation, lawsuit says
The Department of Labor sued the Killeen Daily Herald Tuesday for allegedly retaliating against the employee.
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
KWTX
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
fox44news.com
East Waco Businesses First To Benefit From We All Win Waco City Program
WACO, TX (FOX 44)- The City of Waco is proposing to use up to $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make its largest investment into small businesses. It’s a part of their small business support program ‘We All Win Waco’ starting off in the East Waco community.
Colorado the first to step up with an offer to 2024 Waco athlete Kiefer Sibley
Kiefer Sibley needed just eight carries to gain 174 yards and score three touchdowns on the ground in his first game as a junior at Waco (Texas) Connolly. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete also returned a kickoff 31 yards as the Cadets defeated Mexia, 65-20. The Buffaloes took notice...
$100 Million Waco housing project aims to bring affordable homes to Central Texas
WACO, Texas — Waco's Tax Increment Financing Board (Zone 4) approved a development plan Tuesday for a $100 million development at the site of the demolished Floyd Casey Stadium at South 32nd street and Clay Avenue. The project will now head to the Waco City Council for approval. The...
KWTX
Owners of Infamous Ink still waiting for their day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying COVID-19 closure order
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business. However, their long-awaited day in...
fox44news.com
Wanted Waco man captured by U.S. Marshals
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A wanted man who fled from Lorena Police during a traffic stop has been apprehended. The Lorena Police Department said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Teyquun Payne, of Waco, fled from a traffic stop on August 20. At that time, Payne was seen running through a field eastbound – between S. Old Temple Rd. and Callan Ranch Road. Police say another person was detained, and officers found a handgun.
Black Business Month: Celebrating small Black-owned businesses in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Although National Black Business Month is an important time to recognize Black-owned businesses across the country and in Central Texas, it's also an opportunity to learn about the resources available that help keep diverse businesses up and running. Austin is home to about 2,600 Black-owned businesses....
‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors
Jasmin Caldwell, Taheshah Moise, and Ashley Carter made history earlier this year by become the first all-woman and all-Black news team in the U.S., hosting the popular morning show “Texas Today” in the Waco area. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke to the groundbreaking news team for NBC News NOW’s series, Flipping the Script. Aug. 30, 2022.
KTEM NewsRadio
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
fox44news.com
Esther’s Closet hosting ‘Big Hat Brunch’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Distinguished women from within the Waco community will take center stage at a special luncheon. Esther’s Closet’s 6th Anniversary Women of Distinction Luncheon and celebration will be held on Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center. This year’s theme is a “Big Hat Brunch.”
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
