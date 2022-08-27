ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Lapeer, MI
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lapeer, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Lapeer, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Big House#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s QB plan: What does McCarthy’s ‘promotion’ mean for McNamara?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh chose his words carefully on Monday, making a high-wire walk that showered both quarterbacks with praise without being too critical. The Michigan head coach was days removed from publicly disclosing the plan behind center, a unique arrangement that calls for incumbent Cade McNamara to start Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (noon, ABC) and J.J. McCarthy to start Week 2 against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Vegan or not, TLT tempeh wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva is a must try

ANN ARBOR, MI — I still remember my first time sinking my teeth into the mouth-watering TLT sandwich wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva vegetarian restaurant. It was 13 years ago, I was on the cusp of becoming the new Ann Arbor city beat reporter, and my soon-to-be colleagues took us across the street to show me what kind of tasty veggie eats awaited when I took the gig.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan QB battle: Will J.J. McCarthy vs. Cade McNamara competition extend deep into season?

ANN ARBOR – When it comes to Michigan’s quarterback situation entering the 2022, essentially anything is on the table. Head coach Jim Harbaugh deviated from his traditional approach to handling quarterback battles by announcing last Saturday that incumbent starting Cade McNamara will get the nod Saturday in the Wolverines’ opener against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start week two against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ analysts weigh in on Michigan QB plan

Before ESPN ‘College GameDay’ returns to the airwaves this week, two of its highest-profile analysts are weighing in on the Michigan quarterback situation. Jim Harbaugh has assigned incumbent quarterback Cade McNamara the start in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (Noon, ABC), with J.J. McCarthy set to get the ball in a Week 2 matchup against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy