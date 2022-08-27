Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ann Arbor-area football picks for Week 2: Can Huron upset Saline?
ANN ARBOR – It was a solid week of Ann Arbor-area football predictions for MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe. Wickliffe correctly predicted seven of the 11 games from last week to start the 2022 season.
Rentals top $1,800 a night to stay in Ann Arbor for Michigan football games
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan’s first home football game is just around the corner, meaning fans are seeking places to stay in Ann Arbor. And their rising demand for vacation rentals is pushing rates to as much as $1,800 a night, according to vacation rental company Vrbo.
Vote for first Ann Arbor-area football Player of the Week for 2022 season
ANN ARBOR – There were several standout performances from Ann Arbor-area football players during the first week of the Michigan high school football season last week. Now, MLive has selected eight players for readers to choose from in the first installment of this year’s Ann Arbor-area football Player of the Week poll.
‘Cader tot,’ ‘Radiator:’ Michigan football’s best nicknames
ANN ARBOR – Kris Jenkins’ nickname on Michigan’s football team is now public knowledge, and the junior defensive tackle is completely content with it. When asked about Jenkins on Tuesday night, left guard Trevor Keegan revealed the team calls him “The Mutant” for his athletic ability for his size.
Michigan OL Trevor Keegan slimmed down because he felt ‘fat’ in Orange Bowl
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Flip on the Orange Bowl from January and you’ll see a slower, heavier set Trevor Keegan along Michigan’s offensive line. The starting left guard had ballooned all the way north of 340 pounds, a weight he says didn’t feel comfortable. “I just...
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
Why Michigan DT Kris Jenkins is all smiles heading into 2022
ANN ARBOR – On a weekly basis during fall camp and throughout the season, Michigan football players stand in front of reporters fielding questions. There arguably isn’t anyone on the team who answers questions with more ebullience than defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. The junior strutted to the podium...
How to navigate street closures, construction for Michigan football home opener
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tailgates, touchdowns and excited Wolverines fans are returning to Ann Arbor Saturday, as the University of Michigan kicks off its home opener against Colorado State University at noon. Those driving to the game at The Big House on Sept. 3 should prepare for some street and...
Michigan’s QB plan: What does McCarthy’s ‘promotion’ mean for McNamara?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh chose his words carefully on Monday, making a high-wire walk that showered both quarterbacks with praise without being too critical. The Michigan head coach was days removed from publicly disclosing the plan behind center, a unique arrangement that calls for incumbent Cade McNamara to start Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (noon, ABC) and J.J. McCarthy to start Week 2 against Hawaii.
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Vegan or not, TLT tempeh wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva is a must try
ANN ARBOR, MI — I still remember my first time sinking my teeth into the mouth-watering TLT sandwich wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva vegetarian restaurant. It was 13 years ago, I was on the cusp of becoming the new Ann Arbor city beat reporter, and my soon-to-be colleagues took us across the street to show me what kind of tasty veggie eats awaited when I took the gig.
Michigan QB battle: Will J.J. McCarthy vs. Cade McNamara competition extend deep into season?
ANN ARBOR – When it comes to Michigan’s quarterback situation entering the 2022, essentially anything is on the table. Head coach Jim Harbaugh deviated from his traditional approach to handling quarterback battles by announcing last Saturday that incumbent starting Cade McNamara will get the nod Saturday in the Wolverines’ opener against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start week two against Hawaii.
Michigan starting LB questionable for opener vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Jim Harbaugh is happy with the health of his team, Michigan could be without a starting defender for the season opener. Inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is questionable for Saturday’s game against Colorado State (noon, ABC) with a soft-tissue injury, Harbaugh recently revealed. “We’ll...
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
Schools welcome students back to what they hope is a more normal year in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti
ANN ARBOR, MI - Even after you’ve been through a few of them, the first days of school do have a distinct feel to them, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. After two years of pandemic measures that included virtual learning and eventually in-person learning interrupted by...
Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy: How Michigan QB battle will be evaluated
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaching staff have elected to delay naming a full-time starter at quarterback, announcing Saturday that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will both get a chance to showcase their play in the non-conference schedule. McNamara, the incumbent and full-time starter during the Wolverines’ 2021 season, will...
Transfer portal? Jim Harbaugh claims it wasn’t a factor in Michigan QB decision
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh did his best on Monday to explain Michigan’s unique, uncharacteristic quarterback arrangement. As has already been announced, incumbent Cade McNamara has been named the starter for the season opener Saturday against Colorado State (noon, ABC), while J.J. McCarthy has been tabbed the Week 2 starter against Hawaii.
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ analysts weigh in on Michigan QB plan
Before ESPN ‘College GameDay’ returns to the airwaves this week, two of its highest-profile analysts are weighing in on the Michigan quarterback situation. Jim Harbaugh has assigned incumbent quarterback Cade McNamara the start in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (Noon, ABC), with J.J. McCarthy set to get the ball in a Week 2 matchup against Hawaii.
Ann Arbor’s Chapin Street removed from list of streets to be resurfaced this year
ANN ARBOR, MI — Planned repairs to a bumpy street in front of Ann Arbor’s West Park are being put on hold as city officials now realize fixing it may be a bigger undertaking. Chapin Street, an extension of Third Street between Huron Street and Miller Avenue just...
Report: Detroit Lions waiving former starting nickelback
ALLEN PARK -- A.J. Parker, who went from undrafted to starting nickelback for the Detroit Lions last year, will reportedly be waived ahead of the league’s roster cut deadline. Parker had been locked into a battle with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Chase Lucas for the inside spot through camp...
