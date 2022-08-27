Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Middletown boys soccer opens season with 2-1 win at Camp Hill
CAMP HILL - Middletown’s boys soccer team opened up its season Wednesday in convincing fashion by going toe-to-toe with defending District 3 champions Camp Hill. And, for a team who underachieved at 8-10 last fall, the Blue Raiders (1-0) managed the upset, 2-1, at Seibert Park.
Karli Dacosta’s 2 goals help Red Land sink Susquenita
Karli Dacosta scored a pair of goals Wednesday to help lead Red Land to a 4-0 win over Susquenita. Carlee Collier added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Natalie Danner had a goal. Hailey Drust also had an assist.
Bannister, Huber help Middletown score volleyball win against Red Land
Middletown scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Red Land Wednesday. The Blue Raiders won by scores for 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19. Lily Bannister had nine kills, two blocks and six aces for Middletown, Addison Huber added 22 assists, three kills, two aces and three digs, and Lena Jones had five kills and two blocks. Christine Miller added four kills and five digs, Kaley Hileman had four kills and Maddie Fox had three kills and a block.
Keep an eye on these Mid-Penn boys as cross country season gets underway
The Mid-Penn has produced some of Pennsylvania’s top runners across the past several years, but who is next?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camp Hill girls tennis downs Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 win over Middletown Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
skooknews.com
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
Hazing has not been a team tradition at Middletown | PennLive letters
I taught and coached at Middletown High School for 30 years. I was involved in the baseball program for 15 years, girls basketball for 2 and football for 20 ending in 2020. In all those years it was my experience that Middletown coaches were vigilant to prevent even the most innocent forms of hazing.
Lee Thomas, GM of Phillies team that made World Series run, dies at 86
PHILADELPHIA — Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86. Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, the Phillies announced. No details about the cause were given.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Dauphin bus contractor says pandemic ‘inflamed’ driver shortage
The primary bus contractor for Central Dauphin School District says it is working to train new drivers amid a shortage that has derailed the start of school for districts throughout the nation. The lack of drivers has been a growing problem for years, according to observers, but has accelerated recently...
Superhero window washers visit Children’s Hospital in Hershey
Putting aside their usual tools of the trade, a trio of superhero window washers suited up as Spiderman, Superman and Captain America to rappel down the side of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey. During their rappel down the side of the hospital, they posed for photos as...
Ribs, brisket, classic sides and more are all in the family at Dibbs BBQ
The family-run spot serves up bestsellers such as beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken and salmon.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Pa. courthouse closed Wednesday after building leak
The York County courthouse is closed Wednesday because one of the building’s cooling units is leaking, a county spokesman said. The York City Fire Department, the county’s Hazmat team and the York County Judicial Center’s maintenance crew are on the scene handling the leak, but the courthouse will be closed all day, according to Ted Czech, spokesman for the York County Office of Emergency Management.
skooknews.com
Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia
The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
Jollibee ready to open its first restaurant in Pa. this week
Jollibee restaurant will open its first store in Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 2, in Philadelphia. The fast-food chain is known for its fried chicken, Chickenjoy, chicken sandwiches and peach mango pie. The Philadelphia store is at 7340 Bustleton Ave. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m....
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
local21news.com
$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
WGAL
Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0