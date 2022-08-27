Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed – a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Lady Pioneers get past Providence Academy
Combining 11 kills with 17 digs, Brylee Tullock spearheaded David Crockett’s 3-1 triumph over Providence Academy in high school volleyball action from Monday night. Elizabeth Wheeley complemented Tullock offensively, logging 10 kills. Brooklyn Delaney doled out 15 assists for the Lady Pioneers, who earned a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 decision.
Johnson City Press
Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing
Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 31
Aug. 31, 1911: The Comet reported news with a dateline from Watauga and a date of Aug. 28. “Last Wednesday Drs. Cowan and Delaney, of Bristol, and Dr. Wallace, of his place, operated upon the tonsils of Wiley Blevins, son of James Blevins.”. Watauga is an incorporated community that...
wcyb.com
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passes away
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passed away on Monday morning. Wilson spent 45 years at J.I. Burton as a student, teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and coach. He won 541 games, which is the most victories in the state of Virginia by a Group "A" school...
Christiansburg, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Johnson City Press
Bucs, Quarles geared up for opener
You won’t catch East Tennessee State’s football team taking any opponents lightly, not after the way last season began. The Bucs, who open the season Thursday night with a home game against Division II Mars Hill, remember being on the other end of this kind of matchup last year when they went to Nashville and beat Vanderbilt.
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport pumping up its bike game with new track
A new bicycle pump track for Kingsport could be built and open by spring next year, a city official said. “You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the city of Kingsport, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City's Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their music has made the group one of the area’s premier attractions.
Johnson City Press
Quarles ready for ETSU debut
It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s head football coach and now things are about to get serious. ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better- than-average NCAA Division II team, comes to Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
Johnson City Press
One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville
It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog
Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
Johnson City Press
Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway to practice Tuesday in preparation for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner wants to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
Johnson City Press
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 28-Sept. 3)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. FOR CHILDREN.
Johnson City Press
Course maestro: Cheek excels in golf, orchestra and classroom
In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra. “It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
