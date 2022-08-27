ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Seattle Mariners September 1 call ups

Major League rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1. Which two players will the Seattle Mariners add?. Calling up players in September is an annual ritual. Last season, however, roster sizes were restricted to 28. It was 28 before last season, but COVID allowed teams to go beyond that, so MLB reintroduced the rule last season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor

The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox prospect David Hamilton identified by Baseball America as fastest baserunner in Eastern League

In a recent poll conducted by Baseball America , Red Sox infield prospect David Hamilton was identified by his peers as the fastest baserunner in the Eastern League. Coming into play on Wednesday, Hamilton has stolen 58 bases in 104 games with Double-A Portland this season. The left-handed-hitting speedster is also batting .225/.311/.369 with 12 doubles, eight triples, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 65 runs scored, 46 walks, and 105 strikeouts over 459 trips to the plate.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Media personality blasts Cleveland fans for not supporting, respecting Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians easily defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday evening to improve to 68-59 overall. Heading into Wednesday's MLB action, the first-place Guardians held a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central standings. That's quite an impressive feat so late into the season considering Spotrac notes that the Guardians are currently 27th out of 30 clubs in payroll totals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are coming off of a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They had a 53-29 record, and went a very impressive 29-12 in the 41 regular season home games in Miami. In the...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Kenny Golladay Is Part Of An Unfortunate Group

The New York Giants had high hopes for wide receiver Kenny Golladay after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract during the 2021 offseason. They could not care less about him playing only five games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, finishing with 338 yards and two touchdowns. The...
