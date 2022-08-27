WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The dry weather streak may be broken by the end of the week. A weather system may brew over the region Friday bringing showers or thunderstorms to the area at some point during the day. As of now, wet weather seems more likley to occur during the evening hours on Friday. However, the forecast may undergo changes between now and then as the system has yet to develop in the states. Highs expected to warm near the mid 80s. Muggy weather conditions possible. Temperatures will try to drop into the 70s for Labor Day Weekend. Mostly sunny and dry weather conditions.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO