Wausau East, Marathon and Auburndale pick up wins in Tuesday’s volleyball action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volleyball was in full swing on Wednesday, as Wausau East, Marathon and Auburndale picked up wins in the action. Wausau West hosted a quad, bringing in Auburndale, Marathon and Lakeland Union for three matches of three sets. In the final matches, Marathon beat Wausau West 3-0 and Auburndale beat Lakeland Union 2-1.
With a new head coach, UWSP football looks for improvements in 2022
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since being hired as the 33rd head coach in UWSP football history in April, Luke Venne has been eager to not only begin his first year in leading a program, but to watch his new group of players put on the pads and get to work.
East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Neena Pacholke, an anchor for WAOW-TV in Wausau has died, the station reported Sunday. “Our hearts are with the WAOW news employees and station staff who are grieving her death. Neena was a member of this community, a journalist, friend and daughter. She was also a fellow broadcaster. We may be competitive on a daily basis when it comes to stories and breaking news, but when it comes to people who are a part of our broadcasting family we stand together. Losing one person is a pain we all feel,” said WSAW-TV News Director Bridget Fargen.
Weather forces postponement of Guns & Hoses; rescheduled for Oct. 9
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - “Guns ‘N Hoses” has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 due to unfavorable weather. The annual softball game raises money for veteran-based organizations. In years past, the organization raised funds for area veterans groups. This year, the group kicks off its fundraiser to fund the construction of a memorial monument honoring local veterans.
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather to end the month of August
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The dry weather streak may be broken by the end of the week. A weather system may brew over the region Friday bringing showers or thunderstorms to the area at some point during the day. As of now, wet weather seems more likley to occur during the evening hours on Friday. However, the forecast may undergo changes between now and then as the system has yet to develop in the states. Highs expected to warm near the mid 80s. Muggy weather conditions possible. Temperatures will try to drop into the 70s for Labor Day Weekend. Mostly sunny and dry weather conditions.
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
Marathon County Juvenile Facility plans to reopen in October
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staffing shortages originally forced the Marathon County Juvenile Facility to close late last year. The Marathon Sheriff’s Office plans to reopen it in October. However, it will function in a new way when it reopens its doors. ”Our hope is that there will be an...
1 person receives minor injuries in crash involving Wausau city bus, tractor-trailer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash involving a city bus and tractor-trailer. The crash was reported just before noon on Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was heading south on 12th Avenue and the city bus was east on Sherman when the crash occurred. That location is east of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:20 a.m. Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Meet the new superintendent of Merrill Area Public Schools
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A new superintendent will be welcoming students and staff at Merrill Area Public Schools this year. The School Board announced that Shannon Murray was selected as the new leader for the school district back in May. Murray has been taking over the new position since July...
Study finds volunteers expect background checks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The start of the school year brings with it the need for volunteers, both inside and outside the classroom. “Volunteers come in with certain expectations on safety and qualification in terms of background checks and those types of things,” said Eric Spacek, Assistant Vice President of Risk Control, Church Mutual Insurance Company.
The Hagar House opens, gives single moms a place to live
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new resource is now available in Wausau for single moms. The Hagar House opened its doors Tuesday. It’s purpose is to help single moms who may be homeless or in need of a place to stay. The home on N. 5th Street has 6...
BACK TO SCHOOL: Pediatric endocrinologist highlights the importance of healthy routines
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare kids for the classroom, one doctor is emphasizing the need to get kids into a healthy routine. Sleep is one of the most important aspects when it comes to the function of children. That’s why pediatric endocrinologist at Aspirus Health Stevens Point, Dr. Sonal Chandratre, said when families start thinking about a healthy routine, start with setting a healthy bedtime routine.
Crash cleared after closing all lanes on Hwy 51 early Monday morning in Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Highway 51 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to a crash. Highway 51 was closed in both directions at Highway K. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department, the closure was cleared at...
Portage County program that helps young readers in need of volunteers
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - – A program that helps second and third graders improve their reading comprehension is in need of volunteer tutors. United Way of Portage County’s Learn for Life Reading Program had been on pause due to the pandemic. Volunteers work with teachers in support...
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about another scam targeting seniors, involving calls from people pretending to be from Medicare looking for personal information. They recommend knowing some signs that can help identify these fraudulent calls. First, Medicare doesn’t make unsolicited calls. Another telltale sign...
Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak Monday evening in Spencer
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York City air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer. Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.
