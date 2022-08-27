Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 28-Sept. 3)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. FOR CHILDREN.
Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing
Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City
Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
Johnson City's Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their music has made the group one of the area’s premier attractions.
Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9-11 responders
BRISTOL, Tennessee – Area first responders and the public will converge at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at BMS – 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol,...
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Earnhardt looking to race at Bristol in 2023
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was at North Wilkesboro Speedway to practice Tuesday in preparation for his return to Late Model racing on Wednesday. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner wants to make a return to driving at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2023.
Kingsport pumping up its bike game with new track
A new bicycle pump track for Kingsport could be built and open by spring next year, a city official said. “You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the city of Kingsport, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
JCPD releases photos of shooting suspect
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of a suspect in a shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Spring Street on Aug. 28. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and discovered that an altercation had occurred between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line.
JCPD makes arrest in shooting incident
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Elbert S. Lyons III on Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Lyons is charged with reckless aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which took place at 418 Lee St.
Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Carter County Drug Prevention observes Overdose Awareness Day
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan
Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
Elizabethton's Ride Into Fall bike rides set for Thursdays in September
ELIZABETHTON — With the approach of fall, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its free Ride Into Fall, a series of community bike rides each Thursday evening in September. Riders will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island parking area, just across from the...
Homeless remembered in mid-day memorial
KINGSPORT - A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who had died in Kingsport over the last several years.
Hawkins Commission approves $600,000 donation of Baby Doe settlement to drug-related causes
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe settlement money the county received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2 million.
Washington County officials take their oaths of offices
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
Kingsport schools panel event addresses student drug misuse, mental health
KINGSPORT — When a young student came to an emergency room in Johnson City, Dr. Seth Brown said it became the embodiment of what he called the slippery slope of substance misuse and abuse. " 'Now I feel nothing,' " Brown, chief medical officer and pediatric emergency medicine physician...
