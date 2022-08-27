Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Home run: East baseball/softball turf a go, principal says
BLUFF CITY — It looks like Sullivan East High School will be getting an artificial baseball and softball turf infield for use starting next year. A Sullivan County Commission donation earlier this month helped supplement a single lump sum anonymous donation that topped half a million dollars.
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Football weekend gets an early start
The prep football weekend gets started a little early this week. Eastside entertains Lee High in a meeting at Carl McConnell Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
