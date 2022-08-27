ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Johnson City Press

Home run: East baseball/softball turf a go, principal says

BLUFF CITY — It looks like Sullivan East High School will be getting an artificial baseball and softball turf infield for use starting next year. A Sullivan County Commission donation earlier this month helped supplement a single lump sum anonymous donation that topped half a million dollars.
HIGH SCHOOL

