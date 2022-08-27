ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Messenger

Zion Chapel battles region foe Wicksburg this week

The Zion Chapel Rebels (0-1) will kickoff their region schedule this week against the Wicksburg Panthers (0-2) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game. Wicksburg is coming off back-to-back losses to start the season 28-0 to Houston Academy and 31-12 against Rehobeth last week. Meanwhile, Zion Chapel fell 46-21 to Goshen last week in a game where the Rebels had their chances.
Troy Messenger

Trojans prepare for region battle with Greenville

The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) will host the Greenville Tigers (1-0) in a Class 5A, Region 2 showdown on Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off a come-from-behind win over Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery last week, while Greenville opened the season with a thrilling overtime win over Class 6A’s Park Crossing.
Troy Messenger

Troy softball announces fall schedule

On Tuesday, the Troy University softball team announced its eight-game home fall schedule, set to begin on Sept. 25. This year’s fall exhibition schedule features Troy facing off with community college/junior college programs from across the state and Florida through October in a chance for the Trojans to get some action in before the spring season starts.
Troy Messenger

Goshen, Charles Henderson compete in Volleyball Tournament

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Ashford on Saturday to compete in the Asfhord Volleyball Tournament. Goshen knocked off Wicksburg and Dale County before falling to New Brockton in pool play. The Lady Eagles swept Wicksburg 25-20 and 25-15 in two sets and also swept Dale County 25-19 and 25-23. Goshen dropped the final game in pool play to New Brockton, losing both sets 25-21 and 25-20. In the elimination round, Goshen fell to Ariton 2-0 after dropping both sets 25-9 and 25-13.
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Troy Messenger

Rodeo a standout

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at the Cattleman Park Arena was one for the books. Not only were the cowboys and cowgirls among the best ropers and riders anywhere around, so were the rodeo fans that packed the Cattleman Park Arena.
Troy Messenger

Troy volleyball competes in Classic City Clash

The Troy Trojans (2-1) opened the 2022 volleyball season competing in the Classic City Clash on the campus of the University of Georgia this weekend, finishing with two wins and one loss. Troy kicked off the season on Aug. 26 with a tough 3-0 loss to the SEC’s Georgia. Georgia...
Troy Messenger

Labor Day Peanut Boil underway in Luverne

Peanuts are in the pot and already people are packing the road to Luverne, the boiled peanut capital of the world. For 52 years now, the Crenshaw County Shrine Club has been boiling peanuts on Labor Day weekend and the first “batch” came off around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.
Troy Messenger

Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site

Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
Troy Messenger

Clock ticks toward last day to enter pets

The clock is ticking toward the last opportunity to enter pets in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Donna Brockmann, society president, said it would not be surprising for late entries to come in with a...
Troy Messenger

Kids 'cowboy up' for Western Festival

In today’s world, every little boy and girl may not want to grow up to be a “cowboy.”. However, at Cattleman Park on Saturday, it seemed that, at least for an afternoon, kids of all ages wanted to be a part of the fun and excitement of the Old West.
WSFA

Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
wdhn.com

Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
WSFA

Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
wtvy.com

Judge tosses Dothan bar's lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
