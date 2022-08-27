Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Ashford on Saturday to compete in the Asfhord Volleyball Tournament. Goshen knocked off Wicksburg and Dale County before falling to New Brockton in pool play. The Lady Eagles swept Wicksburg 25-20 and 25-15 in two sets and also swept Dale County 25-19 and 25-23. Goshen dropped the final game in pool play to New Brockton, losing both sets 25-21 and 25-20. In the elimination round, Goshen fell to Ariton 2-0 after dropping both sets 25-9 and 25-13.

