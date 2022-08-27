Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel battles region foe Wicksburg this week
The Zion Chapel Rebels (0-1) will kickoff their region schedule this week against the Wicksburg Panthers (0-2) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game. Wicksburg is coming off back-to-back losses to start the season 28-0 to Houston Academy and 31-12 against Rehobeth last week. Meanwhile, Zion Chapel fell 46-21 to Goshen last week in a game where the Rebels had their chances.
Troy Messenger
Trojans prepare for region battle with Greenville
The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) will host the Greenville Tigers (1-0) in a Class 5A, Region 2 showdown on Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off a come-from-behind win over Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery last week, while Greenville opened the season with a thrilling overtime win over Class 6A’s Park Crossing.
Troy Messenger
Troy softball announces fall schedule
On Tuesday, the Troy University softball team announced its eight-game home fall schedule, set to begin on Sept. 25. This year’s fall exhibition schedule features Troy facing off with community college/junior college programs from across the state and Florida through October in a chance for the Trojans to get some action in before the spring season starts.
Troy Messenger
Goshen, Charles Henderson compete in Volleyball Tournament
Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Ashford on Saturday to compete in the Asfhord Volleyball Tournament. Goshen knocked off Wicksburg and Dale County before falling to New Brockton in pool play. The Lady Eagles swept Wicksburg 25-20 and 25-15 in two sets and also swept Dale County 25-19 and 25-23. Goshen dropped the final game in pool play to New Brockton, losing both sets 25-21 and 25-20. In the elimination round, Goshen fell to Ariton 2-0 after dropping both sets 25-9 and 25-13.
Troy Messenger
Rodeo a standout
The Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at the Cattleman Park Arena was one for the books. Not only were the cowboys and cowgirls among the best ropers and riders anywhere around, so were the rodeo fans that packed the Cattleman Park Arena.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball competes in Classic City Clash
The Troy Trojans (2-1) opened the 2022 volleyball season competing in the Classic City Clash on the campus of the University of Georgia this weekend, finishing with two wins and one loss. Troy kicked off the season on Aug. 26 with a tough 3-0 loss to the SEC’s Georgia. Georgia...
Troy Messenger
Labor Day Peanut Boil underway in Luverne
Peanuts are in the pot and already people are packing the road to Luverne, the boiled peanut capital of the world. For 52 years now, the Crenshaw County Shrine Club has been boiling peanuts on Labor Day weekend and the first “batch” came off around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.
Troy Messenger
Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site
Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Alabama father
Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22nd.
Troy Messenger
Clock ticks toward last day to enter pets
The clock is ticking toward the last opportunity to enter pets in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Donna Brockmann, society president, said it would not be surprising for late entries to come in with a...
Troy Messenger
Kids ‘cowboy up’ for Western Festival
In today’s world, every little boy and girl may not want to grow up to be a “cowboy.”. However, at Cattleman Park on Saturday, it seemed that, at least for an afternoon, kids of all ages wanted to be a part of the fun and excitement of the Old West.
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 85. According to police, a person was hit by a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on I-85 south between Taylor and Bell roads. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
wdhn.com
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
WSFA
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Alabama woman denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second […]
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
