Authorities pursue motorcyclist in Orange County; chase ends in arrest

Authorities pursued a motorcyclist in Orange County Friday night in a dangerous chase that brought the rider – and at times, police vehicles – within inches of other cars.

The motorcyclist topped 100 miles per hour at times as they traveled south on the 5 Freeway through Anaheim and then into Garden Grove.

The motorcyclist led police through surface streets, weaving in and out of traffic and driving through parking lots.

After several close calls with other vehicles, the motorcyclist eventually stopped the bike in a residential neighborhood and was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released why they pursued the suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.