Shining Bright: Patriots Rookie CB Lone Standout In Raiders Loss

On a night that saw way more miscues than positives, New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones stood out in Friday's 23-6 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In years past, the third preseason game would heavily rely on the starters as an opportunity to fine-tune any last-minute tweaks ahead of the regular season.

However, this game was more about the roster bubble guys or younger talent like Jones.

Following an impressive start to training camp , the 2022 fourth-round draft pick has received a lot of quality reps over the last two weeks of joint practices. He has shown quickness and competitiveness, as well as the ability to stick with NFL receivers. Of course, there's some risk to Jones' game but he has excellent route recognition and is a ball-hawk. He seems to read the routes well to get into a good position to make a play.

At times, it felt like Jones was everywhere. He made a tremendous play in the third quarter when he clobbered the running back in the flat to force a fumble.

Listed at 5-11, 175 lbs, Jones is a bit undersized for the position, but it's evident he plays with attitude. The 24-year-old was flying around hitting people like he's Kyle Dugger. He also showed some passion after a big hit that forced a pass breakup.

Jones finished the night with two tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

Where Jones will end up on the depth chart remains to be seen. He probably won't have a huge role to start the season, but he's a really intriguing player that could earn some serious playing time if he keeps playing as well as he did tonight.

