Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Knights, Bulldogs ready for Class A game of the week
WEST UNION — There’s never a dull moment in the Little Kanawha Conference. Doddridge County and Tyler Consolidated are set for battle with early LKC implications on the line. Last season saw Tyler Consolidated fall 27-16 to Doddridge County, as that defeat played a role in eliminating the Silver Knights from Class A playoff contention, but as these teams battle once again on Friday night in West Union, they both come off successful season openers.
Williamstown ’Jackets take on Warriors Saturday
PARKERSBURG — Despite what the schedule says, there will be no football game Friday night in Williamstown. The Yellowjackets originally scheduled to play host to Warren at 7 p.m. Friday, but the game has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stadium Field. Williamstown’s home field is not quite ready to be played on after undergoing renovations in the offseason.
Parkersburg South Patriots take on Hawks at 7 p.m. Friday
PARKERSBURG — One full season plus one week into a second season with Robert Shockey as the starting quarterback for Parkersburg South, Patriots coach Nate Tanner is thoroughly convinced his junior signal-caller is the type of athlete who is worthy of accolades not only in their own camp, but throughout the state as well.
Parkersburg High School eyes first 2-0 start since 2011
PARKERSBURG — A week after toppling St. Albans for the 15th straight time the Parkersburg Big Reds of first-year boss Matt Kimes now turn their attention toward Friday’s opponent at Stadium Field, the Riverside Warriors. Head coach Alex Daugherty’s club, which fell behind 28-0 after the opening quarter...
Glenville State defensive backfield should shine
GLENVILLE — The defensive secondary for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar should be a strong suit this season as the back end features senior nickel Dane Lynch, Jr. along with sophomores Shaun Sterling Jr. at strong safety and Brandon Penn at free safety. Lynch, who is from...
Glenville’s Brandon Penn ready for season
Anyone who watched former Parkersburg South standout Brandon Penn play for the Patriots knew about his athletic abilities. A sophomore for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar, Penn and his teammates open the season tonight in Illinois versus Quincy University. “I went from the number one quarterback in the...
Brayden Tingler’s hat trick helps PHS top Riverside
PARKERSBURG — The boys soccer team from Parkersburg solved its offensive issues in a major way Tuesday evening at Stadium Field. After suffering a pair of consecutive shutout losses, the Big Reds lit up every flicker of light underneath their scoring column while defeating Riverside 10-0. A pair of PHS players registered a hat trick.
Sue Buck
Sue Buck, 82, of Belpre, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sue was born July 29, 1940, in Veto, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Edith Kathleen Barber Elder. Sue was a 1958 graduate of Vincent High School. She had worked as...
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert
On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughters, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. In honoring Dales wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Ronald Andrew McClure
Ronald Andrew McClure, 62, of Evans, WV, passed away Aug. 24, 2022, at the home of his sister in Evans, following an extended illness. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Smith Church, Leon, WV, with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Condolences may be shared at: castofuneralhome.com.
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1, 1930, in Lead Mine, WV and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena and Verla.
