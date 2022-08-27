Read full article on original website
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
Ohio acknowledges Washington State Community College campus safety efforts
MARIETTA — For nearly seven years, Washington State Community College has been actively involved in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s initiative, Changing Campus Culture. This state-wide effort is focused on ending sexual violence on Ohio college and university campuses. Recently, higher education Chancellor Randy Gardner informed Washington...
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
FCC coming to Marietta to tout Affordable Connectivity Program
MARIETTA — Representatives with the Federal Communications Commission and Appalachian Regional Commission will present information about the Affordable Connectivity Program this week in Marietta. The FCC benefit program is designed to help ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, health care and more. It...
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Glenville State defensive backfield should shine
GLENVILLE — The defensive secondary for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar should be a strong suit this season as the back end features senior nickel Dane Lynch, Jr. along with sophomores Shaun Sterling Jr. at strong safety and Brandon Penn at free safety. Lynch, who is from...
Discovery World on Market launches wish list campaign
PARKERSBURG — Discovery World on Market today will kick off its AmazonSmile Wish List campaign to benefit the museum on Market Street in Parkersburg. Discovery World is answering the question “What can we do to help support the new children’s museum?” with the launch of the campaign.
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1, 1930, in Lead Mine, WV and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena and Verla.
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Leona May Moore
Leona May Moore, 91, of Vienna, passed away Aug. 30th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 3rd, 1931, a daughter to the late Otto A. and Ella J. Burner (Hamlin). Leona worked as a beautician for many years and appreciated hard work. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was an avid bowler.
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Money matters: Parkersburg City Council talks ARPA funds
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council — meeting as the Committee of the Whole — held a work session Tuesday in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building to discuss the ideas and suggestions that they may have received by email or phone on how to allocate the remaining $10.9 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Williamstown ’Jackets take on Warriors Saturday
PARKERSBURG — Despite what the schedule says, there will be no football game Friday night in Williamstown. The Yellowjackets originally scheduled to play host to Warren at 7 p.m. Friday, but the game has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stadium Field. Williamstown’s home field is not quite ready to be played on after undergoing renovations in the offseason.
Pamela S. Hess
Pamela S. Hess, 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. Visitation, 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 4 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
