Denton, TX

Denton drops season opener to Newman Smith, 43-42

By Mike Albanese For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

The Denton Broncos not only lost their season opener Friday — they may have lost a lot more.

Quarterback Lawson Floyd was injured in the final moments of the Broncos’ 43-42 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith and had to be carted off the field with his right leg in a cast.

Denton, TX
Denton, TX
Texas Football
Denton, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

