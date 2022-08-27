Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO