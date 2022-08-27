Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley paving, culvert project likely to cause traffic delays
PARKERSBURG — Significant delays are expected on Rock Run Road in Pleasants County today and Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a paving project. Flaggers will maintain traffic, however, motorists are asked to use the detour, Pine Grove Road. Substantial delays are anticipated on Middle Fork Road...
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Discovery World on Market launches wish list campaign
PARKERSBURG — Discovery World on Market today will kick off its AmazonSmile Wish List campaign to benefit the museum on Market Street in Parkersburg. Discovery World is answering the question “What can we do to help support the new children’s museum?” with the launch of the campaign.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 26-28: * Steven Paul Black, 294 Marie Lane, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate and fined $175.25. * William C. Reed, 13455 Emerson Ave., Williamstown, pleaded guilty to expired registration...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sue Buck
Sue Buck, 82, of Belpre, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sue was born July 29, 1940, in Veto, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Edith Kathleen Barber Elder. Sue was a 1958 graduate of Vincent High School. She had worked as...
