Farmersburg, IN

WTHI

ISU Football

Sycamore football captains ready to play this season for fallen teammates. Indiana State football opens their season this Thursday at home against North Alabama. On Mo…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

THN Sullivan volleyball

TH North volleyball hands Sullivan their first loss of the season. The Terre Haute North volleyball team won 3-1 at Sullivan. The Patriots handed the Arrows th…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Gavin Screws named Sycamores starting QB

Head Coach Curt Mallory announced Monday that redshirt Sophomore Gavin Screws has been named the Sycamores starting quarterback for Indiana State's season opener Thursday vs. North Alabama. Coach Mallory said Screws previous college football experience at Butler Community College in Kansas, along with him being apart of ISU's spring practice pushed him ahead.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility. It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water. The goal was to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
DUGGER, IN
WTHI

Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

CASA partners with GT Pie to help kids in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County CASA and the Grand Traverse Pie Company partnered up on Tuesday to help abused and neglected children with a fundraiser. A portion of sales at the pie company will go to help to buy beds, clothing, and shoes for Vigo County kids. Organizers...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
LINTON, IN

