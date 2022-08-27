Read full article on original website
Pittsfield Mexican Restaurant to Change Management in September
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has made an announcement to let their loyal customers know about what will be taking place during the upcoming month of September. It seems that the local joint is going to be making a change in management. Earlier this week, a this local...
BITS & BYTES: Pat Metheny at Mahaiwe, Berkshire Woodworkers Guild show; Mozart sonatas; Housatonic Heritage Walks; Lenox Library book sale
Great Barrington— Acclaimed jazz guitarist Pat Metheny will perform at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on September 3 at 8 p.m. In his decades of performing, Metheny has won countless awards, including three gold records for the albums (Still Life) Talking, Letter from Home, and Secret Story. He has won 20 Grammy Awards in a variety of categories including Best Rock Instrumental, Best Contemporary Jazz Recording, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo, and Best Instrumental Composition. At one point he won seven consecutive Grammys for seven consecutive albums.
BITS & BYTES: Fire & Ice at Chesterwood; Spencertown Festival of Books; Guild of Berkshire Artists opening; bluegrass at Guthrie Center; writing residency at The Mount
Stockbridge—Berkshire Art Center Artist-In-Residence Natalie Tyler’s exhibition Fire & Ice opens on Friday, September 2, at Chesterwood, a National Trust Historic Site. The public is invited to a free opening reception and artist talk on September 2, from 5-7 p.m., 4 Williamsville Road, Stockbridge, MA. While the Artist...
CONNECTIONS: Tanglewood Tales — The location
No one ever writes about Tanglewood without using the word magic, without rhapsodizing about the perfect blend of art and natural beauty. That glorification of the land began 100 years before the music festival when the same spot inspired painters, poets, and prose writers. One hundred-plus years before that, the 330 contiguous acres in the northeast corner of Stockbridge was Native American common ground—land set aside by the Muh-he-con-neok or People of the Waters for the benefit of the whole community.
Raymond Arthur Shepardson, 79, of Housatonic
Raymond Arthur Shepardson, 79, of Housatonic, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Pittsfield October 28, 1942, the son of goodly parents Hugh W. and Sylvia M. Vincent Shepardson, he attended Lenox schools and was a 1960 graduate of Lenox High School. He earned his associates degree from Berkshire Community College in 1962, his BA degree from North Adams State College in 1964, and later earned his Master’s degree in Education from North Adams State and a Masters in Counseling from Brigham Young University.
Vernon G. Reuss, 99, of Stockbridge
Vernon G. Reuss was a husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great grandfather, and patriot to his country as he served in World War II. Vernon passed away early Sunday morning, August 21 at 99 years old, just four months shy of his 100th birthday on December 31. He was the oldest...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
Guilderland church mourns pastor
GUILDERLAND – Christ the King Church in Guilderland is mourning its pastor. The church posted on its Facebook that Father Jim Fitzmaurice died Monday morning. They are remembering him as a man of great love and great humor. Father Jim taught at Bishop Maginn High School. He was 73...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts
Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
JUST IN: Pittsfield resident sentenced for embezzlement
Pittsfield — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, August 31 that Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire House of Correction. He will also subsequently serve two years of probation, during which Curtis must pay restitution. Previously, Curtis...
Stockbridge tax plan is ‘ill-advised’
Let’s discuss the potential ramifications of Stockbridge’s proposed Residential Tax Exemption providing full-time homeowners a tax break of up to 35 percent paid in full by and on the backs of second-home owners. Without question, progressive tax systems are laudable, but Stockbridge’s plan is something else altogether. Stockbridge’s proposed plan to tax disenfranchised second-home owners is simply ill-advised.
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
From Ghana to the Housatonic River: W.E.B. Du Bois’ legacy celebrated
Great Barrington — A celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Du Bois River Park commemorated the life of W.E.B. Du Bois. The name of the event, “W.E.B. Du Bois I’ve Known Rivers,” was taken from Langston Hughes’ poem, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” which was first published by Du Bois in the June 1921 issue of “The Crisis,” the official magazine of the NAACP that he founded in 1910.
Want to be a Police Officer? Berkshire County Town is Offering Exam Session This Fall
Working in Great Barrington, I get to speak with many community members, organizations, businesses, local residents, and more. Once in a while, the topic of the Great Barrington Police Department will come up and when it does, the folks who I'm speaking with regularly speak fondly and kindly of the department. There's no question that Chief Storti is leading a helpful, community-minded team. Sure they have to focus on crimes, emergencies, and public safety but when those issues aren't taking place, the Great Barrington Police Department is heavily involved with the community and local events.
Amazing Berkshires Hike Reveals Breathtaking Palace Ruins
The Berkshires in western Massachusetts are certainly at no shortage of outdoor adventure. But even some locals who have lived here most of their lives have never heard of this hidden gem in one of the smallest towns in Berkshire County. Located in Tyringham, Massachusetts, Ashintully Gardens is 120 gorgeous...
‘A family thing’: Blandford Fair returns for Labor Day weekend
Brenda Blood has been secretary of the Blandford Fair for nearly 50 years, and year after year, she most looks forward to seeing the people that visit the fair. “I enjoy the people, visiting with the people,” she said. “There are a lot you only see once a year — at the fair.”
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzling $220,000 from employer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled over $200,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told Western Mass News that 27-year-old Leonard Curtis was sentenced to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
